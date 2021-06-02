Inside Minnesota’s Most Expensive Home on the Market

× Expand Zillow Windermere Estate

Ever wanted to take a peek inside the most expensive house in the state? In a recent YouTube video from real estate broker and Million Dollar Listing star Ryan Serhant, viewers are able to take a tour through the estate in its full glory, secret doors and all, with its $15 million asking price.

Designed with the principles of historically admired architect Andrea Palladio, the Windermere Estate is 19,235 square feet, and includes five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Not only that, but the home features one of Minnesota’s largest residential glass-enclosed atriums that spans the length of the front entrance.

The home is owned by Kam Talebi, the CEO of Kaskaid Hospitality, which includes the restaurants Brit's Pub, Crave, and Union. He reportedly purchased it for somewhere between $1 million to $2 million in 2013, after the developer Jeffrey Wirth allegedly spent more than $5 million of his company’s money to fraudulently build the mansion starting in 2003. Construction was paused in 2006, and by 2010 the estate was listed for $6 million while unfinished and covered in weeds.

Located on a 1.3 acre private island in Greenwood, Windermere offers stunning views of St. Alban’s Bay in Lake Minnetonka. The mansion was recently occupied by former superstar couple Jennifer Lopez and the ex-New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez (and now the new owner of the Timberwolves and Lynx).

While they stayed at Windermere, J-Lo and A-Rod were able to take advantage of the 12-person movie theatre, full sized gym, sauna, outdoor pool, and the eight car garage with an exclusive tunnel entrance. Guests can enter the island from the private bridge connecting the island to land. Not too shabby.

The four-story property also boasts some unusual aspects, including a cigar and poker room, car wash, and an indoor grotto. A glass elevator straight out of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory aids in getting from one floor to the next and the six fireplaces give the massive home a cozy feel.

The Windermere Estate, located at 5570 Maple Heights Rd. in Greenwood, is currently for sale and being managed by Prudden & Co. Check out the whole property on Zillow.