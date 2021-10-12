× Expand Photograph by Paul Crosby Garden Mausoleum in a hillside Tucking the Garden Mausoleum into a hillside preserved a stand of old oak trees. An exterior of granite, sourced from Minnesota and California, relates to the same long-lasting stone commonly used in headstones and monuments.

Design metaphors don’t often make their way into architect Joan Soranno’s projects. But in the case of her work on Lakewood Cemetery’s Garden Mausoleum, now nearly a decade old, an exception made beautiful sense. “The exterior of gray granite is kind of a metaphor for life—even the texture is rough,” Soranno says. “It’s acknowledging that life is messy, it’s complicated, it’s always different.” And then, with the transition from outside to inside and from life to death, she notes, the material changes to bright, smooth marble.

Looking at death differently is a big part of the mission for Lakewood, now celebrating its 150th anniversary year. And it played a key role for the mausoleum, says Soranno, who collaborated on the building’s design with husband and fellow HGA architect John Cook. (The two have long lived nearby and even married at the Lakewood Chapel partway through the design process.) “Although death can bring profound sadness, it can also bring joy in celebrating one’s life,” Soranno says. “I think the physical grounds of Lakewood represent that. It’s the celebration of life. And it’s the celebration of beauty—beauty in the form of landscape and in the form of architecture.”

The Garden Mausoleum's lower level features a green roof and windows overlooking Lakewood's rectangular reflecting pool. Byzantine-style mosaics cover the interior of the 1910 chapel. Onyx floors in three colors—green (shown here), pink, and yellow—distinguish each of the burial rooms. Architects Joan Soranno and John Cook led the HGA team that designed the Garden Mausoleum. "We got married at the Lakewood Chapel right in the middle of the design work, so that was really special," Soranno says. "And, of course, we're going to be buried here, so a lot of our major life events have been tied to Lakewood, which we love."

Of the two—landscape and architecture—it might come as a surprise that Soranno led with celebrating the landscape. “The building tries to focus on that beauty, whether the beauty of a single tree or the beauty of a green lawn or the beauty of water,” Soranno says. “It wasn’t just internally focused with ‘Look at me, this beautiful piece of architecture.’ It was trying to extend out of the landscape. And lots of studies have been done on nature, how being in nature for just five minutes has this kind of restorative quality about it for people.”

That’s why most of the mausoleum tucks into hillside, preserving magnificent oak trees and views to the chapel and grounds. In fact, only about 5,000 square feet of the entire project’s 26,500 square feet rise above the landscape. “That way, the landscape could dominate, because the landscape is where people ultimately find solace,” Soranno says.

Along with the landscape comes a connection to natural light, which can be especially restorative in a cold-weather climate like that of Minnesota. “Light is a tool that architects use, especially in religious and spiritual projects, to evoke a certain feeling,” Soranno says. “Light can come through a window, and it can warm you on a cold winter day. And it can also come from above so that it almost evokes a more heavenly presence or the presence of a higher power.”

But higher power doesn’t mean prominent. Whereas Lakewood’s more monumental 1960s mausoleum has a two-story, 40-foot-high wall of stone, Soranno and Cook made sure the new mausoleum exhibited more of a human scale. No wall on the lower level is taller than 17 feet, and the upper level goes no higher than 22 feet. Sensitivity to scale even extends to materials, including the exterior’s individual pieces of stone. “It doesn’t look like a machine had to lift them in place but like somebody just laid those stones up one at a time,” Soranno says.

That handcrafted touch is also reflected in many buildings in Minneapolis’s beloved parks where, as with Lakewood, the landscape is the draw. Even Chris Makowske, Lakewood’s president, notes the association. “Lakewood is this beautiful—for lack of a better word—park,” he says. And although it now stands in the center of south Minneapolis, he points out that Lakewood is rooted in the rural cemetery movement that began in early 19th-century France. Rather than have cemeteries in every churchyard—sometimes in congested centers of town—people started building larger cemeteries on beautiful parcels of land in the country.

× Expand Photo courtesy Lakewood Cemetery floating lanterns Lakewood’s popular Lantern Lighting Celebration allows participants to decorate floating lanterns with words of love and remembrance, then launch them into Lakewood’s Jo Pond at dusk. The event takes place over three evenings in September.

As with parks, the cemetery hosts events and interest groups year-round. “You’ve got people who are here for art and architecture, and you’ve got people who are here for history,” Makowske says. “But we’re also bringing in more concepts related to the dying and grieving and healing process and how different cultures think about that.”

Inclusion is a big part of anniversary celebrations. “Lakewood started as a place for all—open to everyone from the very beginning,” says Julia Gillis, director of marketing and outreach. “We’re really taking that and expanding it further with events that get people here so they can appreciate the beauty and wonderfulness that is Lakewood.”

Beyond formal events, Gillis’s team is collecting “Lakewood Stories” on cards at events and online at lakewoodcemetery.org/lakewood-stories. They include stories of loved ones buried here and of how the cemetery is part of daily neighborhood walks. But Makowske and Gillis especially smile with one memory they’ve heard—and seen—a lot. “People even learn how to drive here,” Makowske says.