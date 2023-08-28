$4.6M Cotswold-Style Lake of the Isles House for Sale

× Expand Photo by Landmark Photography

Earlier this summer, a renovated Cotswold-style home overlooking Minneapolis’s Lake of the Isles was listed for just shy of $4.6 million. Built in 1922, 2388 West Lake of the Isles Parkway was inspired by the Cotswolds—a famous English village with fieldstone cottages that has served as home to famous figures including King Charles, David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Winslet, Winston Churchill, William Shakespeare, and—perhaps most famously—Harry Potter.

Locally, the four-bedroom home received attention with the award-winning design and renovation team who collaborated to revive the lakeside residence, including Charlie and Co. Design, L. Cramer Builders, and Twist Interior Design.

While the home’s 2020 updates to mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and windows may win over conscientious 2023 homebuyers, the historic features of the home will win over local hearts with its circular library, wrap-around shake roof, “luxurious” bedroom suites with “ethereal” spa baths, English-inspired screened porch, stone firepit area, and several outdoor living spaces, according to its listing by Ellyn Wolfenson and Matthew Baker of Coldwell Banker Realty. “This highly customized home represents the absolute highest level of design and detail,” the listing reads. “It is an unrivaled work of art that elevates daily living.”

Photo by Landmark Photography
Photo by Landmark Photography
Photo by Landmark Photography
Photo by Landmark Photography
Photo by Charles Winfred, courtesy of the Minnesota Historical Society

Check out the property listing at 2388 West Lake of the Isles Parkway by Ellyn Wolfenson and Matthew Baker of Coldwell Banker Realty.