How the Counties Stack Up

Our Twin Cities metropolitan area is comprised of seven counties and dissected by three major rivers—the Minnesota to the south; the Mississippi, which bisects our urban core; and the St. Croix to our east, the Minnesota-Wisconsin border. Many factors play into where we choose to live— parks and lakes, high-performing schools, retail, restaurants, business districts, even the dreaded commute of pre-2020. Here’s how our Twin Cities metro stacks up.