Home Offices Working Hard

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shutterstock Home Office Space Round plate on the wall and designer chair at desk with heathers in bright living room interior with workspace

Our homes have accommodated much more than just our families this year. They’ve housed virtual yoga classes and sourdough sessions, distance learning and Zoom meetings. And with a shift in function comes a demand for new design.

“You really want to maximize the function of every square foot,” says Tami Beitz, Design and Business Manager at HOM Furniture. “Formal dining and living spaces are no longer important for many people, so those spaces have now become the new home office or home school.”

Once known as a “bonus” room, the home office is now more vital than ever, thanks to its sudden surge in popularity.

Photo courtesy of HOM Furniture HOM Furniture Boca White Desk Boca white desk from HOM Furniture

When the pandemic sent everyone home, laptops and notebooks in hand, there was a mad dash for stylish WFH setups. White office collections in particular, Beitz says, have become the hottest staples. “It’s really easy to mix into your current décor without having to worry about matching the wood tones you currently have in your home,” she says.

Keeping with the direction the design world is moving, clean, modern designs dominate this year’s home offices.

The current key word for office furniture is versatility. “Keep in mind, in many homes it’s one or both parents [plus] kids working from home,” Beitz says. “People have had to get really creative in finding a workstation that works for them.” Lift desks, lift-top coffee tables, and power chair-side tables that allow laptop charging answer the call for flexible workstations that double as regular furniture during offline hours.

"When working from home, it's so easy to blur the lines of home life and work life. Your home should be a sanctuary and a place of peace, not a reminder of that report you could be working on." —Tami Beitz, HOM Furniture

Smaller desks, gaming desks, and double desks also allow multiple people to easily work in close quarters (say, the dining room). For added adaptability, dining seating works hard. “Some people are selecting a dining chair for their office chair,” Beitz says. “Then it can double as extra seating around the dining table.”

One of the many bonuses of WFH life (besides, ahem, joggers all day) is making your office space your own. This is the time to add color and personality—something cubicles aren’t conducive to. Beitz suggests wallpapering one of your workspace walls. “There are so many fun styles and patterns out there right now, and the removable versions are great because they are so easy to switch out if you want to change up your look.” Bonus: It makes for a posh yet professional Zoom background.

When leveling up your workspace, adding a fun light fixture and some plants or greenery goes a long way. “It’s a space all its own, so it’s okay to put some personality in your look that is completely different from the rest of your home,” Beitz says.

Even if your office space is an oasis packed with personality and plants, there’s something to be said for the division of home and office. “Try and pick a space that you can ‘leave’ at the end of the day,” Beitz says. “When working from home, it’s so easy to blur the lines of home life and work life. Your home should be a sanctuary and a place of peace, not a reminder of that report you could be working on.”

WFH living has offered many lessons, but underlying it all is creativity. “We have learned,” Beitz says, “how to reimagine the spaces in our home and make them function for us more.”

Officing Out Back

Photo courtesy of Geoffrey Warner Additional Dwelling Unit by Energy Panel Structures

FOR A SPACE YOU REALLY CAN LEAVE AT THE END OF THE DAY, Lee Bergum, District Sales Manager of Energy Panel Structures, has seen clients shifting to additional dwelling units as on-site offices that aren’t quite in-home.

The small units—up to only 300 square feet—can be constructed using structural insulated panels, which offer better insulation, structure, and airtightness, to maintain comfortable conditions inside. “Designs are flexible enough to create a ‘getaway’ in your own backyard,” Bergum says. “With many people now working from home and a projection that this will continue, homeowners can create a separate space that offers privacy, safety, and convenience—along with a unique oasis.” He recommends south-facing windows to keep the space warmer in winter and window coverings to keep it cool in summer. Plus, Bergum says, “structural insulated panels will greatly reduce the exterior noise pollution and drafts.”

At the end of the day, you can close the door and head back to your home, leaving work behind (almost like the commutes of the old days).

This article originally appeared in the March 2021 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine. Find more Home + Garden Show content here and in the Virtual Showroom, live March 13.