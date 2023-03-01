Home is Where the Yard is

Jack Dorcey Jack Dorcey

Holm & Olson Landscape Design and Construction

The latest trends in paving and retaining wall materials come to life alongside a wild, rushing stream and multiple waterfalls. Additionally, “Guests will be able to see current trends in outdoor kitchens and patio spaces,” says Jack Dorsey. “Unique plants and trees will showcase what a Minnesota yard can grow, and the flowers will bring spring inside for the week.”

Josh Kiecker

Sculptured Earth

At Sculptured Earth, the team believes that fire, sound, smell, sight, water, and texture all work together to bring a space to life. That concept is reflected in their 2023 Home + Garden Show theme: outdoor elements.

“We will use a variety of complementing natural and manufactured materials to highlight how different textures can help define areas within a space,” says Josh Kiecker.

Pulling inspiration from their customers, Sculptured Earth strives to create a landscape that is not only aesthetically pleasing but speaks to a homeowner’s personality and intended use for the space. “It’s more than just customer satisfaction,” says Kiecker. “Our gifted designers and talented installers take pride in bringing each customer’s outdoor dreams to life. We are excited to share our vision, discuss solutions, and begin a working relationship with attendees on their projects.”

Justin Ferrin Justin Ferrin

Stonewall Inc.

Attendees will get a taste of Minnesota’s wilderness when they stop by Stonewall’s booth, featuring boulders the landscape company sources from Up North.

“My garden will be designed using an outcropping style of retaining wall, which allows many different planting areas while retaining the slope,” says Justin Ferrin. “I will have 100 tons of boulders, pavers for sitting areas, and different colors of bulbs and greens for planting.”

David Ruoho

Tracer Pool & Landscape

Every year, landscape companies ponder the same question: What is the next big thing in home landscaping trends? For Tracer Pool & Landscape, the answer has been consistent for the better part of the past few years. “People want to feel at home in their space,” says David Ruoho. “We are spending more and more time at home. Weekend trips to the cabin aren’t so relaxing anymore. There’s too much maintenance, too little time. The backyard is becoming the new cabin.”

To Tracer, that means a patio to sip a cup of coffee, a pool to splash around with the kids, a terrace for grilling burgers, and a firepit to roast marshmallows.

“The designers at Tracer Pool & Landscape are experienced at working with you to make your ideas come to life,” he says. “We supplement your ideas with our own to transform your house into something more—a brilliant reflection of your personality.”

Eric Robertson Eric Robertson

NRD Landscape Design

Our homes may be hubs for living, working, and playing these days, but that doesn’t mean we have to be confined indoors. “Our inspiration was to create a warm, inviting backyard space to spend time with friends and family,” Eric Robertson says of NRD’s display, meant to conjure a cozy ambience.

Muted gray stones put the focus on neutrals, surrounded by the soft blues and greens of dwarf globe blue spruce, Viridis Japanese maple, and Jade Parade sand cherry. Rounding out the design, vivid blooms provide a splash of color—a welcome sight after winter.

