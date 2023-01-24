Home Goods at Midtown Global Market

× Expand Illustrations by Jessica Allen Midtown Global Market

No Coast Craft-o-Rama

After a pandemic hiatus, this art and craft show is back on Dec. 3. In years past, theevent had stalls that lined the marketplace and continued into the hallways of the main floor at the Exchange building, with artists selling their modern, urban, and indie-style wares. nocoastcraft.com

Simba Craftware

Spotlighting artists from Kenya and other parts of Africa, this 16-year Midtown Global Market vendor offers hand-carved wooden animals, handwoven baskets, and other bowls and home décor pieces. With each purchase, Simba Craftware gives part of the proceeds back to the artists. simbacraftware.com

Dar Medina

Find an array of brightly colored and tonal patterned rugs from Morocco at this family-run shop. Learn about how the rugs are made and the remote regions they came from. The shop also sells a variety of leather goods, jewelry, and other accessories made in Morocco. dar-medina.com

The Art Shoppe

This artist-owned shop features more than 80 local artists who make original art, prints, textiles, jewelry, pottery, and more. The shop also holds special exhibits, “Meet the Artist” events, and demonstrations. theartshoppemgm.com