Home Built in 1896, Once the Cathedral Hill Bed and Breakfast, Hits the Market

× Expand Photo by Seth Hannula 488 Holly Ave

A historic Ramsey Hill home, once known to the neighborhood as the Cathedral Hill Bed and Breakfast, recently hit the real estate market, featuring original stained-glass windows, well-preserved woodwork, and elegant turn-of-the-century craftsmanship.

The Free Classic Queen Anne-style home, located at 488 Holly Ave., is notably part of the Historic Hill Heritage Preservation District, which has the largest concentration of 19th- and early 20th-century homes in Minnesota. The district, which was originally settled by upper-class industrialists, has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1976.

The home blends history with modernity, featuring original hardwood floors with a renovated front porch and kitchen. Certainly the stunning grand staircase evokes the style and charm of Gone with the Wind, but the lower-level rec room begs for a more modern-family movie night. Other gems of this house include its adorable inglenook fireplace, rare main-level bedroom and adjacent bathroom, plus the back deck and patio—perfect for enjoying the start of St. Paul’s beautiful spring.

The Victorian-era home is only blocks from Selby Avenue, where—when the house was built in 1896—a robust streetcar line operated. Now, it is located only blocks away from mainstays such as Saint Paul College and Children’s Minnesota; eateries such as The Gnome Craft Pub, La Grolla, Grand Ole Creamery, and Yumi Japanese Restaurant and Bar; and a short drive away from U.S. Bank Stadium, Ordway Center for Performing Arts, Palace Theatre, Minnesota Children’s Museum, and Minnesota History Center.

The seven-bedroom, five-bathroom, 6,766 square-foot home was listed by Lynden Realty, Ltd. in February with an original list price of $824,000, though it was dropped in late March to $799,900.

× 1 of 6 Expand 488 Holly Ave Photo by Seth Hannula × 2 of 6 Expand 488 Holly Ave Photo by Seth Hannula × 3 of 6 Expand 488 Holly Ave Photo by Seth Hannula × 4 of 6 Expand Photo by Seth Hannula 488 Holly Ave × 5 of 6 Expand Photo by Seth Hannula 488 Holly Ave × 6 of 6 Expand 488 Holly Ave Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Historical Society Prev Next

Learn more about the home at lyndenrealty.com.