Holly, Jolly, and Staying Home

This feature was written by Studio MSP writers. While some of our advertisers were sourced, no advertiser paid to be included.

× Expand via Shutterstock Table Set for Holiday Party

We don’t like to brag—or do we?—but we Minnesotans know how to throw a darn good party. We’re pros of the potluck and graduates of the school of driving through blizzards. Nothing stops us from sharing a cozy winter night with family and friends. We even have a special phrase for greet- ing guests: Jeet yet? (Translation: Did you eat yet?)

Though our gatherings are smaller, our calendars are emptier, and we’re spending this holiday season a little closer to home, we still love any excuse to don our best reindeer sweater. This season, staying in is all the rage. So let the snowflakes fall and white mounds accumulate; we’re home for the holidays—and happy about it.

Mistletoe and Midcentury Boho

Photo courtesy of General Store of Minnetonka Angular Tree

This year’s holiday looks are borrowing a page from the boho style book: midcentury and boho are the season’s signatures. “Your traditional country farmhouse style is turning into more of a hipper, midcentury modern farmhouse,” says Jenny Putnam of the General Store of Minnetonka. “It’s making things a bit more modern by adding some gold and silver accents with cleaner lines.”

Modern meets natural with midcentury boho, another trend taking hold of the holidays. “This style is colorful and eclectic and an easy look to blend new and old together in,” Putnam says. Try an angular tree in a punchy color, she suggests. “Just add some funky felt pompom banner garlands in fun colors, a fun holiday pillow, a polka–dot throw, and—voilà—you have a modern boho look.”

Metallic touches infuse a homey holiday palette with a little glamour—any excuse to break out those glitzy heels we haven’t worn all year. Use charger plates, ornaments, candleholders, and vases to take home the gold. “Gold and color or gold and glass—people want to make this a special holiday,” says Lesli Casciaro Rauch, vice president of merchandising and marketing at Bachman’s.

“Home for the holidays” has new meaning this year, and it’s all about those cozy Hallmark feels that family, friends, and subzero temps make us feel. “We may not get to do and see everything and everyone we want to this holiday season, but we still want to be surrounded by the comfort of tradition,” Putnam says.

Table(scape) Talk

Photo courtesy of General Store of Minnetonka Pompom Banner Garland

With limited travel and hesitations around gatherings, our holiday celebrations are bound to be a little smaller. Thankfully, that gives us an excuse to go all out on table settings and centerpieces.

There are two ends of the spectrum in this year’s holiday mini parties, says Rauch. On one end, “we see casual dining with paper—gift wrap as a runner, paper plates and napkins mixed with ceramics and glass, or wood disposable serving pieces,” she says. “And at the other extreme: entertaining glam. There have been so few celebrations that people will go all out this year.”

via Shutterstock Patterned Table Setting

Pattern play is big this season and leans into a midcentury boho look. “In Minnesota, you can just never go wrong with plaid,” Putnam says. “By mixing patterns, you can make your vintage floral Christmas china look fresh again when you use it on a table set with plaid linens.”

via Shutterstock Holiday Table Setting

Just like winter means hats, scarves, long underwear, and three pairs of socks, this season’s hottest tables are all about the layers. Start with the base: a tablecloth, fabric, or simply the table surface. “Layer in any type of placemat—consider a tray, a charger, paper placemats,” Rauch says. “Then layer your dishes, adding solids under small, decorate dessert plates."

The definition of any tablescape is the centerpiece. Larger floral arrangements or small vases with sprigs of evergreen and flowers add a festive finishing touch, Rauch says. But keep any centerpieces low so guests’ views aren’t blocked. For a little extra pizzazz, she says, “add your favorite ornaments down the middle on a bed of evergreens.”

We aspire to be the carefree hostess floating around in a flowing dress rather than the frenzied family running around in their pajamas as guests arrive (we’ve all been there). Organization is the key to that effortless impression. “Plan out what dishes will be used the night (or afternoon) before the event,” Putnam suggests. “We even mark the bowls with a Post-it Note saying what they will be used for. That way the bowl is ready for the chips—and you will never risk the dreaded plastic bag of chips on the table.”

“Just add some funky felt pompom banner garlands in fun colors, a fun holiday pillow, a polka–dot throw, and—voilà—you have a modern boho look.” —Jenny Putnam, General Store of Minnetonka

Mantel, Mantel, on the Wall

Besides hanging our stockings with joy and framing roasting chestnuts, fireplace mantels are the ambiance setters. “Mantels always seem to be a challenge,” Rauch says. Combining various materials is key to a creative and eye-catching mantel display. Do this, she says, by “adding [mini] trees in all sorts of materials—wood, paper, or more traditional pine. Add festive finishes with metallic deer.”

Of course, evergreen is still king of the mantel, but if you’re looking for a different take on the emerald crown, try a garland of bells, pompoms, pinecones, or lights.

Making Spirits Bright

via Shutterstock Holiday Moscow Mule Cocktail

Twinkling lights pair perfectly with sparkling beverages. Spritzers have been brightening spirits all year, and Jennifer Lauerman of Liquor Boy doesn’t expect them to go away anytime soon. “Bonus: Spritzer cocktails are generally quite easy to make,” she says. “A classic red wine spritzer requires just a few ingredients, and it looks festive, especially if you add something like a fresh cranberry garnish.”

Natural ingredients, a trend with staying power, mean you can sit by a real tree and sip a simple cocktail with a real fire—or the Netflix version—crackling. “This year, holiday cocktails made with things like açai syrup and pomegranate juice will likely be popular,” Lauerman says. Pair those holiday-colored mixers with organic wine and spirits, which have also seen growing popularity.

If bartending isn’t one of your many natural talents, canned, ready-to-drink cocktails are an easy solution. “We’re not talking White Claw. There are unlimited options from brands like Bacardi and Jack Daniel’s, along with cool new brands like Two Chicks, who offer unique cocktails like vodka, elderflower, and pear,” Lauerman says. “Great cocktails without the need for a bunch of ingredients and no cleanup—who wouldn’t want that?” Amateur mixologists, show off your skills by shaking up a signature cocktail, Lauerman says. Peppermint-bark martini with a candy cane garnish, anyone? “Special touches like glittery ice cubes made with edible glitter or red-and-white-striped straws and cute cocktail napkins will make your guests feel extra special,” she says.

For the same spirit without the ABV, Lauerman suggests nonalcoholic versions of your favorite libations—from IPAs to sangrias. “We’ve also started to see NA spirits like gin and vodka, which is fantastic because that means you can make great nonalcoholic versions of your favorite cocktail recipes.”

“Great cocktails without the need for a bunch of ingredients and no cleanup—who wouldn’t want that?” —Jennifer Lauerman, Liquor Boy

Season's Eatings

Photo courtesy of CRAVE Catering Mini Pot Pies Processed with VSCO with a6 preset

This year’s family-style meal won’t involve passed plates and shared serving utensils so much as individual portions. And while we’re not branching off from traditional meat and potatoes, we are getting artful in serving them. “Think individual portions of the traditional menu items,” says Carrie Geary, marketing manager at CRAVE Catering. “Items like turkey meatballs, mini smashed potatoes, bite-size chicken pot pie—items that you can easily dish up without having to share the serving spoon.”

While a turkey or ham might still take center stage, adventure awaits in sides and sweets. Think: parmesan roasted potatoes, garlic steak bites, and a smoked salmon dip with jalapeño poppers, says Rachael Perron, culinary and branding director at Kowalski’s Markets. Crunchy greens are making noise this season too. “Look for holiday salads to prominently feature matchstick slaws made with broccoli, kohlrabi, beets, and brussels sprouts,” she says.

In lieu of buffet-style serving, which takes a back seat to sit-down meals this year, charcuterie boards are a way to serve apps without playing the passing game. “Grazing boards continue to be all the rage,” Perron says. “These deli trays are party-ready and offer an assortment of tastes and textures that are easy for guests to serve themselves.” Add crackers, breads, spreads, veggies, sweets, olives, and nuts for a stellar starting lineup.

This article originally appeared in the November 2020 issue.