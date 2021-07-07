History in the Making

Honed and weathered finishes, arched passageways, and exposed ceiling beams define this Edina home that takes its cues from Europe and California.

by

Even before Kara and Jason Allcox moved to Minnesota and found a spot to build their new Edina home, Kara had already designed the house in her head. And she was nothing if not specific. She knew she wanted a German smear—a cement-based mortar used to whitewash bricks—on the exterior, rounded bullnose corners on interior walls, and plaster for the fireplace wall. She envisioned ceiling beams, arches, and built-ins to give the home old-world European character. And she had earmarked light fixtures and cabinet hardware. “I had a folder for every room of the house and every detail of the exterior,” Kara says.

Kara’s daydreaming and Pinterest boarding started while the couple was wrapping up a renovation of their Chicago townhouse, doing much of the work themselves. Kara knew their next big project would be to build a stand-alone house in a neighborhood where they would raise their two daughters, ages 5 and 7. With Jason’s commercial real estate work enabling him to office from home, they decided to search for property in the Minneapolis area to be closer to family. But two things happened that even über-prepared Kara couldn’t have anticipated: a roundabout process to get the lot they wanted, followed by a pandemic. 

Working with City Homes, a Twin Cities custom builder, the couple zeroed in on a corner lot near the shops and restaurants of 50th & France. “We liked that it still had that urban feel in a suburban setting,” Kara says. “That’s not easy to come by.” They soon finalized plans with architect Tom Flint at Alexander Design Group to build a home with a European feel and a California vibe, Kara says, where natural light flooding the rooms was key. The team also came through on the details Kara craved, such as the arched front door, a brick firebox, and the herringbone pattern that subtly threads throughout the home. Upstairs, the pattern plays out in the white oak flooring that forms a “runner” down a hallway. 

“A lot of houses will have one or two details that you’ll talk about when you leave,” says Rebecca Remick, principal and general manager of City Homes. “In this house, literally every space is touched with detailing. Everywhere you turn, there are unique details.”

For Kara, that’s the best compliment possible. “This has always been a passion of mine,” she says.

Builder: City Homes, 3918 Sunnyside Rd., Edina, 612-217-2853, cityhomesllc.com // Architecture: Alexander Design Group, 275 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-473-8777, alexanderdesigngroup.com // interior design: Studio M Interiors; 12955 Hwy. 55, Plymouth, 763-717-8500, studiom-int.com