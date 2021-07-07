× Expand Photos by Scott Amundson Dinning room with a round table

Even before Kara and Jason Allcox moved to Minnesota and found a spot to build their new Edina home, Kara had already designed the house in her head. And she was nothing if not specific. She knew she wanted a German smear—a cement-based mortar used to whitewash bricks—on the exterior, rounded bullnose corners on interior walls, and plaster for the fireplace wall. She envisioned ceiling beams, arches, and built-ins to give the home old-world European character. And she had earmarked light fixtures and cabinet hardware. “I had a folder for every room of the house and every detail of the exterior,” Kara says.

Kara’s daydreaming and Pinterest boarding started while the couple was wrapping up a renovation of their Chicago townhouse, doing much of the work themselves. Kara knew their next big project would be to build a stand-alone house in a neighborhood where they would raise their two daughters, ages 5 and 7. With Jason’s commercial real estate work enabling him to office from home, they decided to search for property in the Minneapolis area to be closer to family. But two things happened that even über-prepared Kara couldn’t have anticipated: a roundabout process to get the lot they wanted, followed by a pandemic.

Working with City Homes, a Twin Cities custom builder, the couple zeroed in on a corner lot near the shops and restaurants of 50th & France. “We liked that it still had that urban feel in a suburban setting,” Kara says. “That’s not easy to come by.” They soon finalized plans with architect Tom Flint at Alexander Design Group to build a home with a European feel and a California vibe, Kara says, where natural light flooding the rooms was key. The team also came through on the details Kara craved, such as the arched front door, a brick firebox, and the herringbone pattern that subtly threads throughout the home. Upstairs, the pattern plays out in the white oak flooring that forms a “runner” down a hallway.

“A lot of houses will have one or two details that you’ll talk about when you leave,” says Rebecca Remick, principal and general manager of City Homes. “In this house, literally every space is touched with detailing. Everywhere you turn, there are unique details.”

For Kara, that’s the best compliment possible. “This has always been a passion of mine,” she says.

× Expand living room with wooden beams All In The Details: The arch detailing starts in the entry with the custom front door and opening into the living room. A staircase floats between walls, allowing more windows where light can get into the house. Previous pages: Walls painted in Benjamin Moore’s Snowfall White in a matte finish allow furniture and artwork to stand out.

× Expand TV Room During movie nights, the Allcox family kicks up their feet on the large coffee table made from an old door. For old-world character, the fireplace wall is plaster, and there’s no tempered glass door on the firebox. “I wanted it to look like one you could walk right into,” says homeowner Kara Allcox. Ceiling beams also bring in character.

× Expand White kitchen Perfectly Honed: Kara steered clear of shiny materials to help the home seem casual, not glitzy. In the kitchen, she opted for honed quartzite for countertops and the backsplash and unlacquered brass cabinet hardware with a living finish that will develop a patina. “We really mixed metals throughout the house—it gives it character,” Kara says. “Every room has a different feel, so doing the same hardware would have been boring.” The vintage-looking pendants from Ann-Morris are Kara’s favorite fixtures in the house.

× Expand white pantry Cabinet Meeting: Kara calls the butler’s pantry (right) one of her “favorite little spots.” Cabinetry incorporates a refrigerator and a freezer drawer stocked with snacks and drinks so her kids can easily grab what they need. “Our builder said we have as much cabinetry as a home twice this size,” Kara says. “I think that came from living in Chicago with limited space and never enough room. Every place we could put a cabinet, we did.”

× Expand white kitchen with leather backed stools Open Up: Kara wanted the sink to be on the perimeter of the kitchen rather than in the island, where dirty dishes would be more visible. So architect Tom Flint created an arched opening above the sink to provide a partial view out windows at the front of the house, but it’s also obscured by the staircase. “We were trying to capture a lot of openness to the exterior, but we also wanted to protect the privacy of the interior,” he says.

× Expand White Bedroom with vaulted ceilings “The way the ceiling lines came together, it basically envelops the space.” —Rebecca Remick, City Homes

× Expand Bathroom tube Above It All: Painted beams accentuate the shiplap-clad cove ceiling that makes the primary bedroom seem grand. “It feels like a special room that’s different from any bedroom in the house,” Kara says. The high ceiling allowed space for a transom window, ushering in more light.

× Expand Bathroom with glass door shower On The Surface: No-sheen finishes—the matte tub and honed marble countertops and tile floor—keep the primary bath from looking too glitzy. The Italian tub fit perfectly in a vaulted alcove that was created when the home’s original front entry design had to be modified due to a permit issue (hence the double window above the tub). “It ended up a happy change,” Kara says. Under-counter lighting with motion detection illuminates the bottom of the white oak vanity.

Builder: City Homes, 3918 Sunnyside Rd., Edina, 612-217-2853, cityhomesllc.com // Architecture: Alexander Design Group, 275 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-473-8777, alexanderdesigngroup.com // interior design: Studio M Interiors; 12955 Hwy. 55, Plymouth, 763-717-8500, studiom-int.com