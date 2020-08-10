Harvesting Your Hard Work

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand Photo via Shutterstock Ms. B's Harvest Basket

Dear Ms. B,

All my weeding, watering, and wishing in the garden have finally borne fruit. But how do I snip, pick, and prune to make the most of my bounty?

—Hapless Harvester

Illustration by Libby VanderPloeg Ms. B July Illustration

Dear Hapless,

Congratulations! If you’ve been tending to a garden for the first time, this is an especially special season. Your victory garden is proof of your victory now! Tending carefully to your teeny tendrils has produced lush, full, flowering, and edible delights. Here are a few rules of green thumb so you can start harvesting your heart away.

Herbs: Herbs are tricky little things. Be sure to harvest them before they start flowering, which can alter their flavor. Pluck them midmorning—believe it or not, that’s the time when the herbs have the best oil content. Make a clean cut right at the base of the foliage, just above the soil, but never harvest more than 75 percent of the plant, or it might not maintain growth. Wash herbs in a solution of three parts water to one part vinegar for two to five minutes. Then rinse them in cool water before snacking. Ideally, you should cut only what you need that day, but if you get overzealous, store your extras layered within a damp paper towel in the fridge. You can dry and store your herbs for later—making your very own spice cabinet!

Veggies: All vegetables have their own harvesting timelines and preferences, but one thing to remember is that bigger is not always better. In fact, most of the time, fruits and veggies have better flavor when they’re a bit smaller. And veggies such as zucchini and squash get woody and dense, instead of that tender-but-firm texture we love, if they are left to grow too long.

Blooms: Edibles are not the only harvestable bunch in your backyard. Cutting certain perennials and annuals encourages them to keep growing. Sunflowers and dahlias are lovely, as are lilies (which can last up to 10 days in a vase) and hydrangeas. Snip off any damaged leaves or leaves that will be submerged in the vase. Cut stems diagonally with a knife or clippers—not scissors, they’ll crush the stems. Add them as a centerpiece to your table, where you can feast both your eyes and your appetite on your harvest!

Yours in zucchini and zinnias,

Cool Tip

Fill ice cube trays with herbs and olive oil—an Italian seasonings tray with, say, oregano and basil, or herbes de Provence with lavender, thyme, parsley, and tarragon. Thaw when you crave those fresh herbs in the winter. Zing! bachmans.com

Meet the Twin Cities' new gardening columnist and your new best friend, Ms. B.