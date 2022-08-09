Photos by Caitlin Abrams
Ann Ahmed
If Khâluna—the highly coveted Laotian restaurant helmed by chef Ann Ahmed—represents an invitation to diners curious about Laotian cuisine, The Shop at Khâluna, located right next to the restaurant, is a ticket to feel transported to Ann’s native sunny Laos via her hand-curated collection of home goods and foods made by Laotian artists.
“The impetus for The Shop was to feel ‘homey,’” Ann says. “The restaurant seats over 200 diners a night, and since I’m not able to table touch with everyone, it’s nice to have a space where people can pop in like it’s my home.”
The pride of The Shop is Ann’s deep love for sharing and supporting artists, whether they be in Laos and other Southeast Asian countries or across Minnesota. Merchandise is purchased through a fair-trade wholesaler in Laos that helps ensure makers are paid equitably. khaluna.com
Carved wooden bowls made by Minneapolis-based artist Adam Croft are also featured prominently throughout the space, as are Croft’s dome-like light fixtures that hang above the restaurant’s dining room.
The Shop itself, formerly a gas station and boutique, is an homage to the craftsmanship of mostly women artisans who made everything from the organic cotton scarves by Tai Lue weavers and the smoked bamboo baskets that hold sticky rice and double as planters to the custom-built pantry filled with Laotian snacks, spices, and other delicacies.
In addition to being a retail space, The Shop also comes equipped with its own kitchen and doubles as a place for pop-up dinners and wedding receptions.