If Khâluna—the highly coveted Laotian restaurant helmed by chef Ann Ahmed—represents an invitation to diners curious about Laotian cuisine, The Shop at Khâluna, located right next to the restaurant, is a ticket to feel transported to Ann’s native sunny Laos via her hand-curated collection of home goods and foods made by Laotian artists.

“The impetus for The Shop was to feel ‘homey,’” Ann says. “The restaurant seats over 200 diners a night, and since I’m not able to table touch with everyone, it’s nice to have a space where people can pop in like it’s my home.”

The pride of The Shop is Ann’s deep love for sharing and supporting artists, whether they be in Laos and other Southeast Asian countries or across Minnesota. Merchandise is purchased through a fair-trade wholesaler in Laos that helps ensure makers are paid equitably. khaluna.com