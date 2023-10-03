× Expand Photographs by Spacecrafting windsor-chairs-full Windsor dining chairs from the old cabin mix with thrifted ones Stephanie painted yellow. For affordability and to add vintage character, she thrifted many of the “new” items that mix with existing pieces from the original cabin.

The goodbyes are worth bearing. Deb Lalley wrote these words nearly a decade ago as she recalled lifelong memories at her family’s Stuart Lake cabin (near Clitherall, about three hours north of the Twin Cities). Summers spent cooling off in the lake, fishing, and enjoying her grandma’s rhubarb sauce—and later, visits with college friends and eventually her husband, Pat, and their kids—always seemed to end on a melancholy note for Deb. But she took solace in knowing the good times in the small 1950s cabin would cycle back the next summer.

What Deb never imagined was having to say goodbye to the cabin itself. Two years ago, the couple tore down the two-bedroom structure and built a new cabin on the same land, which had been in the family since 1898. That final goodbye was too emotional for Deb to make the drive from her St. Joseph home to watch.

Initially, Deb and Pat thought they would expand the cabin to accommodate their grown kids and their families, so they met with Minneapolis architect Bryan Anderson. After a social-distanced lunch on the porch early in the pandemic, Anderson took exacting measurements to explore the possibility of a significant renovation. A too-small foundation, lack of insulation (the cabin was built for summer use), and a litany of other needed improvements ultimately made it clear that a renovation wouldn’t be efficient. And so the couple warmed to the idea of building new. “Zoom meetings with Bryan and input from our kids and their spouses helped us move from ‘goodbye’ to ‘hello,’” Deb says.

The “hello” is a modern five-bedroom lake home that can fit multiple families and be used year-round. At about 3,000 square feet, the house isn’t small. Yet Anderson’s architectural sleight of hand scales it down and ensures it isn’t pretentious. The design breaks the house into a three-story wing of bedrooms and a low-slung gathering area that, from the exterior, has a quaintness similar to the original cabin’s. A breezeway that serves as the front entry connects the two structures. “If it felt like the owners were pulling up to a suburban house, it would have lost the charm,” Anderson says.

The placement of the old furniture and keepsakes with new cabinets and countertops has made the cabin as homey and comfortable to us as the original cabin.” —Deb Lalley, Homeowner

For Deb, the decision to build was eased by Anderson’s visit, which instilled confidence that he understood how special the place and its history were to the family. “He was able to see beyond the patched-together nature of an older place to see the uniqueness of it,” she says.

The couple also had their daughter-in-law, Twin Cities–area interior designer Stephanie Lalley, on board to collaborate with Anderson and help guide the direction of the new home. “Because it was such a tough decision for them to rebuild, we made sure to bring in elements from the original cabin,” Stephanie says. “They give us a memory of the old cabin, but with new life.”

Knotty pine planks family members salvaged from the ceiling and walls in the original cabin became cladding for walls in the primary bedroom and stairway, refreshed with white paint. An original window that had separated the living room and enclosed porch found a new home on the interior wall between the dining area and den. And the great room was designed to give a prime spot to the antique Hoosier cabinet that housed Deb’s grandma’s cooking supplies.

Two big departures are the feel and efficiency. The new home is light and airy—more Scandinavian simplicity than rustic cabin. Against white walls, furnishings and accessories from the old cabin stand out. Functionality is threaded throughout in touches such as durable luxury vinyl tile flooring and, in a walk-in pantry, floor-to-ceiling open shelving for easy access. The sleeping wing incorporates five bedrooms and three baths in a stacked footprint of only 650 square feet.

After two summers in the new home, Deb also welcomed another change: the loss of those melancholy feelings of saying goodbye since the home can be used year-round. The couple and guests can snowshoe and ski right from their front door, and they plan to host some holiday family gatherings at the lake. “We find that we enjoy it in the winter as much as the summer,” Deb says.

× 1 of 9 Expand cabinetry Cabinetry painted grayish green establishes the kitchen as the focal point in the open-concept space. Vintage-inspired pendants provide a sense of nostalgia. The durable flooring that runs throughout the space is luxury vinyl tile with a distressed maple finish. A black fox jar on the counter nods to the property’s history on Fox Point. × 2 of 9 Expand exterior-motives Exterior Motives Architect Bryan Anderson recreated some of the charm of the Lalleys’ original cabin, built on Fox Point at Stuart Lake, which Deb Lalley’s great-grandfather bought for $300 in 1898. A prefinished Diamond Kote siding was chosen for its durability and earthy color. “We wanted the warm look of wood to blend in with the landscape, but not the maintenance,” designer Stephanie Lalley says. × 3 of 9 Expand walk-in-pantry Gallery Green: Sherwin-Williams, sherwin-williams.com Tangerines wall decals: Anthropologie, anthropologie.com Grab and Go A walk-in pantry—a handy food-and-supply drop zone off the entry—was a priority for Deb. The space is designed for easy access with a floor-to-ceiling built-in of open shelving. “You don’t have to open a bunch of doors—you just run in and grab what you need,” Stephanie says. Wall decals of tangerines fake the look of wallpaper minus the mess, cost, and time. Stephanie and her husband applied the removable decals, loosely laying out the design before adhering them to the wall. “I love adding design elements without it being expensive,” she says. “I think we spent $70.” × 4 of 9 Expand island Old Meets New A 1928 Hoosier cabinet acts as a beverage station—coffee in the mornings and cocktails in the evenings. Anderson saved a spot for the prized family piece at the edge of the kitchen and incorporated a bar sink into the end of a countertop to maximize the function. × 5 of 9 Expand couch Material Mix The living area’s leather sofa and Hoosier cabinet are opposites style-wise—one modern, the other antique—but their brownish hues work together to visually warm the open space. Light wood tones in the pine window trim and planked ceiling keep the space from feeling closed in. The coffee table is a thrifted piece that Stephanie painted white. “We tried to be smart about where we used our resources,” she says of the balance between new and thrifted. × 6 of 9 Expand porch-screen Screen Time The screened porch off the living area provides a mosquito-free zone for enjoying views of Stuart Lake. The planked ceiling contributes to the coziness and is a reminder of the wood ceiling in the old cabin. × 7 of 9 Expand vaulted-ceiling A vaulted ceiling covered in light-stained pine visually expands the living area and kitchen. The built-in corner bench, covered in Sinclair Ancient Hunting Tartan, comes in handy for family puzzles at the table. × 8 of 9 Expand bunk-beds Bunk Up “This is really kids central,” Stephanie says of the clean, contemporary bunk room on the lower level. Two full-size mattresses tuck under twins, allowing plenty of space for grandkids or other guests. The two-tone pine and birch bed from Scandinavian Designs seems tailor-made for the room’s airy scheme, as does the organizer with cubbies for each grandchild. × 9 of 9 Expand bedside-table Vintage Inspiration A framed floral still life from the old cabin hangs in a guest bedroom that Stephanie says has a subtle “cabin-y kitschy” look. A braided rug in shades of blue, a spindle bed, and bedding that includes a handmade quilt and blueberry-motif sheets provide vintage-inspired charm alongside a blueberry-color nightstand. Prev Next

Design Details

Square Footage: 3,000

3,000 Style: Modern cabin

Modern cabin Distinguishing Features: Two masses comprising a three-story compact sleeping wing and a low-slung vaulted gathering pavilion, with the forms joined by a central breezeway with lake views from the front door

Architect: Bryan Anderson, SALA Architects, 326 Hennepin Ave. E., Mpls., 612-379-3037, salaarc.com // Interior Designer: Stephanie Lalley, Liquidpink Interiors, liquidpinkinteriors.com // Builder: Scott Buchholz Construction, 218-770-0513, scottbuchholzconstruction.com