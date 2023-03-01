Going Modern Scandinavian

× Expand by Shutterstock

When you hear the word hygge, you probably think of all things calm and cozy—whether that’s a hot cup of tea in your favorite mug, a cozy blanket hand-knit by your grandmother, or a brisk spring day in the rain. Basically: anything that isn’t the typical Minneapolis commute to work, riddled with stress. I’m looking at you, zipper merge.

And while businesses including HOM Furniture, HOM Floors, Rusco Kitchen Remodelers, Diamond Kote, Pella Windows, and C.M.Wall Construction working together to create a 972-square-foot house inside the Minneapolis Convention Center in less than 72 hours isn’t exactly relaxing, their creation certainly will be. The 2023 Idea Home at the Minneapolis Home + Garden Show aims to evoke a sense of serenity with its modern Scandinavian theme, showing you just how hygge your home can be.

EXTERIOR

The exterior of the home sets the tone for the Idea Home’s modern Scandinavian theme—leaning into lines over angles, simplicity over complexity.

“We’re going to show shape,” says Patrick Welch, siding specialist at Wausau Supply Company. “We’re going to show some horizontal steel siding that has a wood pattern to it that’s going to pop.” The exterior of the home will

Rendering courtesy of C.M. Wall Construction

showcase a Scandinavian theme consisting of prefinished Diamond Kote colors of black and white, alongside Vesta steel siding with a wood tone and texture and a light gray Evolve stone product. Wausau Supply specializes in Diamond Kote, a prefinisher for LP SmartSide wood products and something that will appear on the Idea Home. Wausau Supply uses a finish that consists of natural occurring elements that provide you a 30-year no-fade warranty on substrate that has a 50-year warranty. It also consists of a complete siding system. One component or innovation available within the system is a hidden fastening option.

The way Wausau Supply installs the siding has an impact on its overall look as well, Welch says. Using a hidden fastening system allows for quicker installation and fewer nails, offering a cleaner look. “Our rigid stack is going to lay a lot tighter and straighter on the wall,” he says. “A lot of homeowners like that. They like the nice, clean look to it, and that’s what we can offer.”

Interior

Clear lines mixed with natural elements to create a minimalist approach in the way we live in our homes and curate our surroundings is the goal behind HOM Furniture’s interior design.

“I always like to create a bit of a zen vibe in every space I design, regardless of the design style,” says Tami Beitz, design & development manager for HOM Furniture. “I hope it conveys a sense of calm and peace, while also having warmth and coziness and just a hint of masculinity.” HOM’s color palette encompasses the modern Scandinavian theme with raw woods, matte blacks, stone accents, and neutral color tones. Watch out for new products from HOM’s new uptown collection—particularly its new upholstery items, which will be showstoppers.

The Idea Home’s soothing interiors aim to showcase just how approachable HOM’s Design Services are. “Many people are afraid to have a designer come to their home because they fear judgment or they think it may be too expensive,” Beitz says. “Our designers understand that designing your home is a personal process, and they make it fun and help you define your style along the way, while staying within your budget.”

HOM has opened several showrooms in the past few years, including its flagship Bloomington showroom, which includes HOM, Gabberts, and Dock86.

Kitchen + Bath

The designs for the kitchen and bath of the Idea Home epitomize the modern Scandinavian theme, combining natural and neutral with minimalism and functionality. The kitchen will feature black matte cabinets with tons of storage space, thanks to Rev-A-Shelf storage solutions, as well as modern floating shelves, Vicostone quartz countertops, and a sleek wood island. The bathroom will feature a walk-in shower and Jetta freestanding tub, utilizing the space in a unique way that is sure to inspire. White onyx subway tile gives the walls some texture, while a Bertch vanity gives it some utility.

“I’m always excited to see all these companies from around the state in one place,” says Savanna Forster, marketing specialist for Minnesota Rusco Inc. “It’s a great opportunity to get your questions answered and become inspired for your next project.”

