Kindred Estate Services

From home clean outs to online estate sale auctions, this family-owned business is your go-to for removing unwanted items from your home. Looking to make a profit but not do the work? Kindred’s team will research, price, organize, stage, and market your belongings to reach as many prospective buyers as possible. Best of all? Its sister company, Urban Up, ensures leftover items end up in homes instead of landfills. kindredmn.com

Clutter 911

Twin Cities–based declutterer and owner of Clutter 911 Laurie Wrobel helps homeowners get rid of belongings, with an emphasis on those looking to move or downsize. “So often people enjoy so many of their things,” says Wrobel, who over the last 15 years has done some major clearing for clients. “It’s all about working one-on-one with them to help make that decision.” clutter911.com

Neat Little Nest

As the first Kondo-certified organizer in Minnesota, owner of full-service organization company Neat Little Nest, and author of The Holistic Guide to Decluttering, Michele Vig helps clients tame their chaotic closets, pantries, offices, or entire homes in preparation for a move—or simply to live a more streamlined, organized life. Worried about the great purge? Vig works with her clients to get to the root of what sparks joy, what doesn’t, and why. neatlittlenest.com