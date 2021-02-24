Get Growing: A Guide to Starting Seeds

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



Dear Ms. B,

I simply cannot wait for the last frost. I need to get started. What can I do now?

—Ready to Grow

Illustration by Libby VanderPloeg Ms. B Illustration - April 2020

My Dear Ready,

Congratulations, you’ve been bitten by the backyard gardening bug. Welcome to the horticulture club! There comes a time in late winter when the seed world calls out to me. I positively quiver just thinking of opening fresh bags of soil, pushing seeds under the surface, and dreaming of the earthy sweetness of a vine-ripened tomato or the visual zing of a zinnia.

But before you get growing, kindred gardener, remember: Don’t bite off more than you can (pick or) chew. Determine the dimensions of your gardens and the sunlight situation. Then ask yourself how much time you have to devote to weeding, watering, and harvesting. Cultivating your garden should spark joy, not joint pain.

Now, let’s get started! March is the month to get those seeds in the soil. Here’s a guide to some of my favorites:

Early March: petunias, salvias, dahlias, geraniums, broccoli, cabbage. Mid-March: coleus, chives, parsley, peppers, sage. Late March–early April: morning glories, zinnias, tomatoes, beets, kale, onions, basil.

Your step-by-step prep:

If you’re using old pots or trays, wash them with a 1:10 bleach-to-water solution—if they’re new, skip that step—and fill them with your soil mix. Fertilize at half strength.

Saturate them until water drains out the bottom of each.

Plant your seeds by following the directions on the back of each packet. Corral them in your seedling trays.

Hook your light up four to six inches away, and turn it on.

Maintain a temp of 65 to 70 degrees, and until plants emerge, make sure they’ve got consistent humidity going with some plastic wrap or plastic domes.

Once they peek out from the soil, raise your light to 12 inches and remove the plastic.

Yours in sowing and reaping,

Pro Tip

Before you plant your little loves in the ground this spring, try a process called “hardening off”: Put them outside during the day to get them used to the outdoors, but bring them in at night. By the time the fear of frost passes (around May 10–15), they’ll be hardy enough to go be planted in the garden. bachmans.com

