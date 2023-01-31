Gardening 101

× Expand Photos by Adam Woodruff Ryan McEnaney

About the time Ryan McEnaney and his husband bought their first house in Woodbury, their friends started calling asking for gardening advice.

McEnaney, who was born into the 115-year-old Bailey Nurseries family, had worked outside of his family’s business for a long time. When he came back nine years ago, he began in the marketing department.

“I get how overwhelming it is to learn about Latin names,” he says. “Everything I know about plants has been from practical application.”

A friend suggested writing a book from that practical standpoint, and culling together years of experience and knowledge from his longtime friendships with gardeners made sense. The result, Field Guide to Outside Style, scheduled for release this month, offers case studies that break down concepts for creating personalized landscapes.

“I wanted to make this accessible and fun,” he says, “finding ways to talk about soil and sun exposure that don’t feel like a chore.”

× 1 of 3 Expand Garden Pathway × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Tracy Walsh Flowering Garden × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Field Guide to Outside Style: Design and Plant Your Perfect Outdoor Space Author Ryan McEnaney offers case studies and real-life examples of gardening styles in his new book. Field Guide to Outside Style: Design and Plant Your Perfect Outdoor Space, $30, published by The Quarto Group Prev Next

Putting down your roots

Ryan McEnaney shares ways to create a garden that reflects your personality.