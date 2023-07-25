× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams From Sunroom to Sons' Room

Rogers Family Meet the Family: Kate and Matt Rogers bought their 1928 Linden Hills home in 2011, before their 10-year-old twins, Ike (standing) and Sam, were born. They’ve been swapping around rooms ever since as their family’s needs change.

In 2020, Matt and Kate Rogers realized their Minneapolis home needed a reconfiguration to support two work-from-home spaces—plus a lounge-and-sleep space for their twin boys. Kate, the VP of digital strategy at MSPC, hired designers and friends Beth Boucher and Sarah Wagner to refresh the house, including transforming their sunroom (formerly the TV room/playroom) into a bunk room—with a study space just around the corner—that feels fit for tweens yet still cohesive with the rest of the house.

Match Metal Finishes

A large brass ceiling light Wagner found secondhand at Bella Galleria mimics the brass touches on the furniture, while brass floor lamps from Target leave the nightstand free of lamps.

Keep It Light

Kid-friendly sheer drapes let loads of light shine through during the day, yet still allow for privacy at night, while a fresh coat of wall paint (Classic Gray by Benjamin Moore) feels classic.

Be Playful

The boys’ love of sports comes through via figurines and baseballs, including a clever arrangement on a vintage tray. “You can make their toys almost into accessories for the home,” Boucher says. “That’s how it should be.”

Did You Know?

Campaign-style furniture, like Boucher and Wagner used here, was popular in the 19th century for travel (including military campaigns). The furniture was originally made of durable, low-maintenance teak with brass corners to protect the edges and classic recessed pulls that were less likely to get damaged during transport than traditional knobs.

Warm Wood Floors with Rugs

The blue jute rug (from Rugs USA) features a natural border for a tailored finish. “They’re all natural,” Boucher says. “You can get them for a reasonable price and replace them if you need to”—a perk in kids’ play spaces.

Build a Classic Foundation

The campaign-style dressers (from Wayfair), side chair (Victory Vintage), and nightstand (a Facebook Marketplace find) feel “timeless, like they could grow” alongside the boys, Boucher says.

Double the Function

Twin daybeds from Rue La La help the room transition from lounge-and-play to good-night’s-sleep. Homeowner Kate Rogers admits she arranges the pillows every day, but as for the stuffed animals? “I have to give the boys full credit,” designer Beth Boucher (bethboucherinteriors.com) says. “That was their design touch.”