Depending on the day, you could find Taylor Hall O’Brien behind the camera, photographing a house, or in front of his computer in his home office—brimming with books and shelter magazines—editing photos of other people’s homes. If it’s a weekend, Taylor and his husband, Shane Humphrey, are likely either at the park across the street with their son, Henry, or antiquing at their favorite shops at Xerxes and 50th Street in Minneapolis. The continuous thread is always “home,” which he and Shane easily settled into a few years ago after moving back to the Midwest (Shane is from Minnesota; Taylor is from Wisconsin) to start their family. “When we left New York City, my only rule with our house hunt was that our neighborhood needed to be quiet,” Taylor says. “I didn’t want to hear traffic, sirens, or yelling.” They landed in the cozy Mac-Groveland neighborhood of St. Paul.

What’s your earliest memory of an encounter with design? My aunt Jan is the first person I met whose home inspired me to think more deeply about interiors and design. She is an incredible seamstress and maker who is constantly creating. I text her on the regular to ask her about my latest antique finds or sewing questions.

What does your dream house look like? To be honest, I’m already living in the “dream house” I thought of as a child. I pinch myself every day that this is the life I get to live. Our house is old, full of character, and feels like a warm hug when our friends and family walk in.

What everyday object could you not live without? My camera. It is not only my livelihood, but it also fuels and fulfills me creatively.

Relatively recently, you’ve dived into more interiors photography. Why so? When we moved home from New York, I left my career in fashion behind. I didn’t really have a plan for what I would do next. While we were buying our house, our real estate agent and friend, Marti Estey, asked if I would take photos of her listings. I had never photographed a home. After about a year of shooting real estate, I knew I wanted to work in higher-end interior work.

What gets you inspired in your work? I am constantly ingesting imagery and text—The World of Interiors; House & Garden UK; Cabana; books on art history, design, and interiors. Collaborating with other creatives (like my friend Jason Berke of Warmhouse Story) and watching others’ creative process inspires me. Photo projects are one giant collaborative puzzle, and when the pieces fall into place, it’s so rewarding.

You’re also a big outdoors person. I love going for a walk or run to get inspired. I usually stop at the Spyhouse on our corner, where our morning crew of friends always has a special tidbit of life advice to follow to get my wheels turning. I’m also a big music person. S. G. Goodman has been on repeat for the last two years. She is an incredibly talented queer folk-Americana artist from rural Kentucky. I once drove 12 hours to see her play a tiny show in Lexington, Kentucky, and when I met her, I might have cried my eyes out.

What says “home” most to you? I come from a huge family—my dad is one of 16, my mom is one of six, and I have 69 first cousins. The most important thing to us is our family and friends and the memories we make with them. Without these people, our home would be an empty place.

× 1 of 6 Expand taylor-family A Warm Welcome Taylor Hall O’Brien (left); his husband, Shane Humphrey; and their son, Henry, enjoy the park right next door to their home. × 2 of 6 Expand thrill-of-the-hunt Thrill of the Hunt Facebook Marketplace “might be a borderline addiction at this point,” Taylor says, noting the source of many of his finds, including the zebra settee, mirror, and rug. The white framed bust art is by Jonathan Kent Adams. × 3 of 6 Expand living-room Moody Hues Fall is the couple’s favorite season, when they cozy up in the living room with a crackling fire, Taylor says. The Cisco roll-arm sofa, pair of armchairs, and spoon-carved coffee table are Facebook Marketplace finds. The taxidermy is from Loft Antiques. × 4 of 6 Expand dining-room Marigold & Thistle in Forest Green: Bradbury and Bradbury, bradbury.com Story Telling “We wanted to return as many cosmetic details to period-appropriate as possible,” Taylor says. The dining room features Arts and Crafts wallpaper and hand-painted plates by Alex Pepel. × 5 of 6 Expand front-porch The antique skis in the front porch were discovered in the couple’s garage rafters. × 6 of 6 Expand bedroom Inspired by the children’s book Hello Lighthouse, Taylor gave Henry’s bedroom a fairy-tale makeover, right down to the fabric treatments he sewed himself. “Just don’t look too closely at the seams,” he adds. It’s a space Henry can easily grow into for years to come. Taylor picked up the ticking fabric at Treadle Yard Goods, and the rest of the fabric is from SR Harris. The sailboat is from Sanctuary Salvage, and the vintage Italian ceiling light is from Modern Again. Prev Next

Design Details

Square Footage // 2,218

Style // Craftsman bungalow

Distinguishing Features // Original moldings, chair and plate rails, built-in hutch and bookcases, French doors, leaded mirrors and glass, glass doorknobs, true-to-period added details (including wallpaper and antique fixtures)