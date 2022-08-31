Four Ways to Stay Warm All Winter Without Getting Scorched by Your Heating Bill

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



Despite turning down the thermostat, many Minnesotans saw their monthly heating bills grow upwards of $100 last winter. With having inflation and gas prices doubling from 2021, this winter is trending the same.

But you don’t have to sit back and let your furnace burn through your savings. The pros at Standard Heating & Air Conditioning have a few tricks up their sleeves to keep you warm and cozy without breaking the bank.

1. Don’t skip your annual furnace or boiler tune-up.

Getting regular tune-ups prevent costly repairs for an unexpected mid-winter breakdown. It also extends the lifespan of your HVAC system and keeps your furnace or boiler performing at maximum efficiency. Not only does your manufacturer recommend annual maintenance, but so do we!

2. Get smart with smart thermostats.

Smart and programmable thermostats promise effortless energy savings. However, you have to set and use them properly to reap the benefits. As it turns out, most people don’t.

A 2015 study found that, “About 40% of programmable thermostat owners did not use programming features and 33% had programming features overridden.” The good news is you can check out the library of short YouTube videos on how to step up common programmable thermostats.

If you’re among the roughly 40% of Twin Cities workers still rocking the remote life, enjoying a cozy workspace may be a perk you don’t want to give up after years of shivering in a cold office. Try programming the thermostat to drop a few degrees overnight while you sleep.

3. Keep warm air circulating.

Efficient heating means getting the most bang for every buck. You want heat to circulate freely around your home, warming every little nook and cranny it can reach.

First, make sure vents and radiators have room to breathe. Rearrange furniture if anything’s in the way. Next, get your ceiling fans spinning. It’s a little-known secret that most ceiling fans have a reverse switch. Rotating clockwise creates an updraft that will push warm air lingering by the ceiling back down into the room.

4. Use home decor for more than just hygge.

Place rugs over exposed wood, vinyl, or tile to avoid walking on cold floors. Open south or west-facing shades or curtains during the day to warm rooms with sunshine, then close them at night to prevent heat loss. You can save money all winter long by dropping your thermostat a few degrees and cozy up with blankets and slippers!

