Four Ways to Get in the Spring of HVAC Things

Though it seemed impossible a few short weeks ago, the signs are clear: Puddles the size of small lakes, pups and children tracking mud wherever they go, and the welcome return of birds chirping on those first joyful walks without winter layers.

Spring is here, and summer is just around the corner.

Warm weather takes hold in Minnesota slowly and then all at once. Even as we’re still waking up to morning frost, it’s time to prepare your home for the hot months ahead. The pros at Standard Heating & Air Conditioning share ways to manage the seasonal transition without breaking a sweat.

Refresh Your Furnace

Excuse me, my furnace? Yes, your furnace worked hard all winter, but it also plays an important role in the summer—circulating cool, conditioned air throughout your home. So don’t flip the switch from “heat” to “cool” without making sure it’s in tip-top shape.

It doesn’t take much; just replace the air filter to keep your airflow fresh and HVAC system healthy. (You should do this every one to three months all year, but in case you’ve let it slide, consider this your friendly reminder!)

Dust Off Your Registers

Air supply and return registers are the entry and exit points of your HVAC system. As forced air flows in and out, dust, pet dander, and other allergens can collect on the grilles. Before firing up your AC, make the rounds to dust and wipe down your registers.

Want to go above and beyond in the name of indoor air quality? Consider scheduling a professional duct cleaning service (especially if you can’t remember when you last had it done). Standard Heating & Air Conditioning’s technicians use powerful vacuums to remove accumulated layers of dust and other contaminants from your ductwork to improve airflow, performance, and ventilation.

Clean Your AC Condenser

After a gnarly Minnesota winter, your AC condenser—the unit in your backyard—is likely covered in dirt and debris. The condenser coils in your outdoor unit release heat generated by the cooling process. Dirty coils can trap heat, making your system work harder with lackluster results. That means higher energy bills and less heat relief.

You can clean your outdoor unit yourself with a low-pressure garden hose. Add a capful of bleach to the condensate pump monthly to keep the pump line clear. Not sure what a condensate pump is? Standard Heating & Air Conditioning includes AC cleaning in spring maintenance visits.

Schedule a Seasonal Tune-Up

The easiest way to ready your HVAC system for a new season and extend its overall lifetime is to schedule seasonal maintenance with HVAC professionals. A Standard Heating & Air Conditioning tune-up visit includes thorough equipment inspection, safety testing, and cleaning to ensure your system is working efficiently and effectively.

Far from an unnecessary luxury, regular HVAC maintenance means lower utility bills, fewer costly repairs, and better performance over the lifespan of your system.

Standard Heating & Air Conditioning is a woman-owned and operated family company helping Twin Cities residents enjoy safe, comfortable homes since 1930. Committed to providing affordable and exceptional HVAC service, Standard Heating & Air Conditioning offers specials and financing options for any budget. Call 612-324-1015 to schedule your next service.