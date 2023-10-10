× Expand Photographs by Landmark Photography Farmhouse Natural Elements: “She definitely knew she wanted a farmhouse-style home,” says interior designer Natalie Talley of homeowner Amy Kroll. “It was important to her to keep natural wood tones, and she specifically wanted a blue kitchen.” Hickory floors paired with white oak in the island and cabinet doors add rough-sawn touches, and blue cabinets and a Tile X Design backsplash keep the space elegant and cool. Matte HanStone Quartz countertops give the appearance of natural stone, and aged-iron Muska Lighting pendants walk the line between rustic and contemporary. - De Nimes Farrow and Ball, farrow-ball.com

For Amy and Ryan Kroll, living on a lake while still maintaining easy city access was a longtime dream—which is how they fell in love with a 4-acre lot on Chanhassen’s Lake Riley when they were ready to downsize a few years ago. “We love spending time on the water and being on the lake, but given our lifestyle, a cabin wasn’t going to fit us well,” Amy Kroll says. “A metro home on a lake does.”

But the lot’s original house had serious water damage and needed to be torn down, giving the Krolls—Amy, a partner at Deloitte, and Ryan, a stay-at-home dad—the opportunity to build new.

And with two active teens and a young golden retriever, plus a family love of entertaining and hosting, they knew they needed to maximize space and style to create the forever home of their dreams. The Krolls hired Boyer Building and Natalie Talley of Talley Jane Interiors to create their perfect 2,900-square-foot lakefront farmhouse, complete with a giant entertaining kitchen that includes a French cooktop and multiple ovens, plus a pot filler and plenty of storage for cooking and baking gear (designed with events like Thanksgiving and teen get-togethers in mind); outdoor hangout and grilling space; and a mudroom featuring a pet spa to keep their beloved Rookie (and the family’s sandy feet) clean after swims in the lake.

“We intentionally designed the house so it works for us now, but it’ll also work for the kids and their future families when they visit,” Amy says. “We can stay here as long as we want.”

Ladder New Heights:The Krolls didn't like the idea of pushing around a step stool—but a library-style ladder, which rolls on a track around the kitchen and pantry, is a functional and stylish alternative. "Those are tall ceilings, and there's no way you'd reach the top cabinets otherwise," says Tom Henjum, production manager at Boyer Building. Reeded glass hides dishes and barware, and a wine fridge stores the bottles du jour. Beyond, a double Wolf oven allows the Krolls to cook at two different temperatures at once. Kitchen Hobbit Hole Tucked Away:The Krolls love the "hobbit hole," which provides the perfect spot for bulk spices and other rarely used items. "They didn't want to waste any space," Talley says. Bowl Niche A Niche for Noshing:"I'm always the person kicking over the dog bowls," Amy says. A cutout for Rookie's dishes eliminates the mess. And while the island looks like it's covered in small drawers, they actually hide trash pullouts and a raiser for a stand mixer. Dog Shower Dog Days: Lakeside living plus an energetic golden retriever (Rookie is pictured at right) can equal chaos—and a mess. The custom pet spa was a mudroom must for the Krolls. "We've done these before," John Boyer, owner of Boyer Building, says. "Probably three or four times a year, we get asked about a dog-wash station." Storage for the active family's sports equipment and seasonal gear lines the room and keeps everything out of sight. - Balboa Mist Benjamin Moore, benjaminmoore.com

"In our previous kitchen, there was never enough space. We were intentional about maximizing places for people to relax in the kitchen while we’re cooking and entertaining." — Amy Kroll, Homeowner

Interior design: Talley Jane Interiors, 700 Twelve Oaks Center Dr., Wayzata, 952-600-1879, talleyjane.com // Builder: Boyer Building, 3435 Co. Rd. 101, Minnetonka, 952-475-2097, boyerbuilding.com