F. Scott Fitzgerald’s Birthplace Listed for $350K

From birth to age two, literary icon, F. Scott Fitzgerald lived on the second floor of a picturesque Victorian building nestled on the 400 block of Laurel Avenue in St. Paul. And now, you could too.

Listed at $350,000, this Putnam-style condo is just one of three Fitzgerald landmarks in St. Paul. While many think of Fitzgerald living a glitzy booze-fueled lifestyle in New York, the Jazz Age author grew up as a Midwestern boy attending St. Paul Academy where he wrote his first story at age thirteen in the school’s newspaper.

He lived with his parents just five blocks east of his birthplace on 286-294 Laurel Terrace and famously lived at 599 Summit Ave where he wrote This Side of Paradise in the summer of 1919. Fitzgerald’s daughter Scottie was born not long after in 1921 in St. Paul.

With plenty of history to back this listing, the owner Charlie Brokaw said he’s needed to do minimal upkeep and the building has been well maintained over the years.

Situated in Ramsey Hill, residents can enjoy the quiet, historic neighborhood while being close to plenty of restaurants and shopping with Selby Avenue just two blocks away.

Despite being built in 1892, the home maintains a chic appearance with exposed brick interiors, a fully updated kitchen, in-unit laundry, and plenty of storage. Plus a plaque outside the building notes its historical significance as Fitzgerald’s birthplace, so expect a few Fitzgerald fans to occasionally visit to read the plaque and take a few pictures.

The building has two addresses, 479 for units on the east side of the hallway and Fitzgerald’s former address, 481 Laurel Ave for the units on the west.

Whether you’re an aspiring writer, history buff, or want to experience just a little glamour of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s life, this listing is one for the books.