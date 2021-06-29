× Expand Photos c/o Lijuan Guo/Shutterstock (flower), Esther Clark (paintings, bunny, portrait), Caitlin Abrams (matchbook, wine) Artist Esther Clark Artist Esther Clark is inspired by Dutch and Flemish still life masters. Among Clark’s recent work are watercolors of homes along Summit Avenue in St. Paul.

Once known for her ethereal calligraphy and illustrations on custom stationery, artist Esther Clark has quietly shifted from the wedding industry into fine art. “I finished my last wedding in 2020,” she says. “I love having more control over my projects, schedule, and creativity.” But giving up that regular rhythm of commissioned work doesn’t mean she’s slowed down.

The St. Paul–based artist continues to make botanical calendars, cards, and notebooks while releasing new collections, including paintings of houses, seascapes, and vintage-inspired floral still lifes. Earlier this spring, she and her husband, Aaron, moved into a new (old) house, where Clark looks forward to a roomier home studio and summertime walks.

Many who follow you are familiar with your botanical watercolors. Where did inspiration for your Seascape collection come from?

I am half British—my mother is from England and spent the first 32 years of her life there. She moved to South Dakota with my American father for his first job. But her entire side of the family still lives in England, and we grew up visiting for a couple of months every other summer. Many of my childhood memories are from those visits, and some of my fondest are of the day trips to the beach. I have always loved the cool, windy English beaches, with their ice cream stands, sand dunes, and refreshing waves. I adored rolling down the dunes with my great-aunt, building sandcastles with my brother and uncle, and finishing out the long day with a delicious dinner of fish and chips wrapped in newspaper. Now that I’m older, my artist’s eye can’t stop focusing on the muted colors, rich textures, and stunning movement the sea encompasses.

Your beaches have a moody quality.

This is mostly because the paintings are based on English beaches, which do feel quite cool and gray a lot of the time. I also wanted to evoke a feeling of peace and calm in each painting, and muted colors always do that for me much more than brighter tones do. I didn’t necessarily have a time or a season in mind, but I did intentionally stick to muddy grays, muted blues, whites/creams, and sandy browns for my color palette.

Nature seems like a large focus of your work.

One of my biggest sources of joy in life is walking; whether the setting is residential or more rural, I always feel so inspired by either the homes or the nature I’m surrounded by. I’m definitely most drawn to flowers as the subject of my nature paintings, but I do also feel inspired by sunshine, open space, and fresh air. My main intention with my art is to create a feeling of peace for the viewer, and I really draw on the way I feel outdoors to create that sentiment.

What’s your creative process like?

I have days dedicated to painting and days for admin/marketing/desk work. On my painting days, I’ll get ready for the day and then just paint until dinnertime, making sure to take breaks as needed. I’m pretty strict on keeping my business hours between 9 am and 5 pm in order to keep some work/life balance, so I rarely create outside of those hours.

What fuels your creativity?

Alone time and long walks are probably the two biggest things. I also feel really inspired by historical period dramas and classic novels. If I feel healthy and rested, my creativity flourishes. I also find that spending time lost in a good book or baking a batch of cookies gives me a boost.

Who are your favorite artists (past or present)?

I admire the great Dutch and Flemish still life masters, and I also enjoy art from the Renaissance and Baroque periods, as well as impressionistic work. Some standouts would be Caravaggio, Pieter Bruegel the Elder, Albrecht Dürer, and Vermeer.

What new work is on your horizon?

My next collection will likely center around still life oil paintings and be a mixture of fruit and flowers. It’s also time to get started on the artwork for my 2022 calendars, so I’ll be working on watercolor florals and more houses over the next few months. I had to put my painting on hold because we moved into a new house, but I can’t wait to start up again!

A few of Esther Clark’s favorite things: