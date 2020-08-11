Endless Summer

× Expand Photo by Kim Cornelison Living room The living room blends old and new in the beachy-modern renovation, from the exposed original truss and sleek refaced fireplace to the new handblown Czech glass pendants (suspended from a pulley system) and angular Lee Industries lounge chairs.

Situated between Lake Minnetonka’s Gray’s and Wayzata Bays, the location could not have been more ideal. “The proximity to the lake is unbelievable,” says Bill Costello, director of operations/business development at Streeter Custom Builder. “When you sit out on the deck, you feel the waves right there.” But the existing house, which needed extensive work, sat on an awkwardly shaped triangular lot that measured just under an acre. The situation “forced our hand, in a good way, to work with the existing structure and expose it in cool ways,” Costello says of himself and the design team.

Architect Christian Dean shepherded the design overhaul—renovating the early 1960s hip-roofed home and the glass breezeway that connects the original house to the new portion, and designing the new addition situated behind the original house. “Our principal touchstone was: How do we handle and embrace the contrasts—rough and refined, modern and traditional?”

The homeowners, who are empty nesters, were looking to unite their distinctive tastes. For him, that meant modernist style, including a multiuse garage/office/gym. For her it was a “perfectly imperfect” beachy warmth. The couple dubbed the resulting combination “Malibu modern.”

Dean’s design question was best answered by taking the house back to its bones, deconstructing the home to expose the framing elements. Once exposed, the original roof trusses revealed a beautiful geometry that paid homage to the house while serving as inspiration for its new iteration.

The new master suite, connected by the breezeway, is a private getaway, accessible by a suspended staircase that feels like functional sculpture.

Meanwhile, interior designer Brooke Voss collaborated closely with the homeowner to integrate soothing colors and textures alongside otherwise hard surfaces and stark materials. In the main living space, the charcoal-and-white palette is softened by nuanced colors (Dover White by Sherwin-Williams and Wrought Iron by Benjamin Moore) and easy textile accents, such as the sofa pillows in indigo by Casamance, from Holly Hunt.

“It’s about every little detail when you are trying to create a simple, modern space,” Voss says. “The space is very chic but not overdesigned. It looks relaxed and polished.”

× 1 of 9 Expand Photo by Kim Cornelison The Study The study is furnished with Herman Miller chairs and a desk by Noir Furniture of Los Angeles. Lounge chairs in Knoll Mohair are by A. Rudin, from Scherping Westphal, accented by a Baker Furniture ottoman in Pierre Frey fabric, from Holly Hunt. The Loloi rug is from the Francis King showroom. × 2 of 9 Expand Photo by Kim Cornelison The Kitchen In the kitchen, barstools from Holly Hunt warm the hot-rolled steel cabinets, custom-made by Islero Fabrication. The dining table is custom. × 3 of 9 Expand Photo by Kim Cornelison Out of the Box The glass breezeway, which serves as the connection between the original home and the new addition, features white-stained brick that wraps from the outdoors in. The suspended staircase floats up to the master suite with views of Gray’s and Wayzata Bays. × 4 of 9 Expand Photo by Kim Cornelison Surface Style The bar backsplash tiles by Clé were dry-stacked rather than grouted. Together with the tumbled finish, the effect is laid-back and organic. × 5 of 9 Expand Photo by Kim Cornelison Surface Style The traditional Lacanche range seems edgier in black; a marble backsplash from Amsum & Ash takes a modern spin installed as a slab instead of tiles. × 6 of 9 Expand Photo by Kim Cornelison Connected Living Room The living room is connected to the hallway behind it by an original fireplace that was redesigned as a two-way opening during the renovation. Black limestone floors were also added to define the space where the staircase leads to a lower level with three bedroom suites and a rec room for grown-up kids when they visit. × 7 of 9 Expand Photo by Kim Cornelison Fresh Finish Light, bright, and airy without feeling cold—the master bath keeps cool with a Kartell Ghost chair floating among the vanities. The sconces are by Waterworks, from Montaggio, cabinet hardware from Chicago Brass, and linens by Highcroft Fine Linens and Home in Wayzata. × 8 of 9 Expand Photo by Kim Cornelison Calm and Collected Voss says the homeowners’ style is “collected,” and that she didn’t have to augment the interiors with new accessories. “We chose things they accumulated through travel, almost turning their coffee table into a mood board with things we found in the house,” Voss says. × 9 of 9 Expand Photo by Kim Cornelison Master Suite The master suite is private with expansive lake views through nine-foot glass windows. The nightstands are from Restoration Hardware, and the draperies were made with Rubelli fabric from Holly Hunt. An ottoman by CR Laine is from the Francis King showroom, and lamps are from Baker Furniture. Prev Next

Interior design: Brooke Voss, Brooke Voss Design, 530 N. 3rd St., Studio 320, Mpls., 763-227-0008, brookevossdesign.com // Architecture: Christian Dean, Christian Dean Architecture, 2909 Bryant Ave. S. No. 304, Mpls., 612-886-2814, deanarch.com // Builder: Streeter Custom Builder, 18312 Minnetonka Blvd., Wayzata, 952-449-9448, streeterhomes.com