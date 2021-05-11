several items from the article
1 of 10
green pillow
Luxe touches like velvet will have you feeling like royalty. Silk velvet pillow ($125), by Anke Drechsel, from Isles Studio, 1311 W. 25th St., Mpls.
2 of 10
tissue box
Elevate the everyday with a patterned keepsake tissue box cover. ($110), from Victory, 3505 W. 44th St., Mpls.
3 of 10
bedside lamp
A sculptural lamp with a slim profile is ideal for the bedside. Lamp ($465), by Kelly Wearstler, available through MartinPatrick3, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls.
4 of 10
white nightstand
This nightstand blends open and shut storage. ($879), by Gabby Home, from Traditions Classic Home Furnishings, 4245 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park
5 of 10
grey swivel chair
A sexy swivel covered in mohair is like a warm hug. Swivel chair (price available upon request), by Highland House Upholstery, from The Brands at Rabbit Creek, IMS, Ste. 335, Mpls.
6 of 10
Vintage perfume bottle
Vintage perfume bottles create an instant collection on the vanity. Upper Ten eau de parfum ($170), by Lubin, also from Victory
7 of 10
Monogramed pillowcase
Monograms make for a crisp design detail. Embroidered bedding suite (prices available upon request), by Matouk Schumacher, from F&B Specialty Linen, 21 W. 6th St., St. Paul
8 of 10
mohair throw
Wrap up in a cozy icy-blue mohair throw. ($298), by Lands Downunder, from The Sitting Room, 206 Water St., Excelsior
9 of 10
paint can
Mole’s Breath by Farrow and Ball is interior designer Andrew Flesher’s current bedroom color crush. Available at Hirshfield’s Edina, 3441 Hazelton Rd.
10 of 10
bed with lots of pillows
Trend alert: Parisian influences juxtapose ’70s curves. Sedona wood bed ($2,896), by Mitchell Gold and Bob Williams, also available through MartinPatrick3