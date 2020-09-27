Design for a Difference Minneapolis Team Selects Northside Achievement Zone (NAZ)

× Expand 2020 NAZ_Dream Factory

Join us in our initiative to makeover the NAZ office space!

Design for a Difference (DFAD) is a community-driven movement that brings socially conscious flooring showrooms together with interior designers to makeover much-needed spaces at non-profits. This year INTERSOURCE, Inc. selected Northside Achievement Zone (NAZ) as our Minneapolis makeover recipient. We believe the work NAZ does is crucial to closing the achievement gap and ending generational poverty in our community.

You may wonder why design is so important! A large-scale study by Leesman across 67 countries concluded the majority of employees agree that their workplace affects their motivation and productivity. The study found the main reason behind this result is that employee moods and well-being are impacted by workplace design.

We are transforming the NAZ offices to provide their employees and families with COVID-appropriate private workspaces and open areas for collaboration. This makeover will offer the 24 dedicated Family Achievement Coaches who serve 2,400 Scholars a stable and functioning workplace and the recharge to continue to strive for excellence in their demanding jobs.

The approved design and furniture budget total is $150,000 and our goal is to achieve project completion this fall. This is where you come in; we are currently raising funds to help us forge forward with this initiative, please join us now!