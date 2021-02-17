Design Destination: The Edina Edit

× Expand Courtesy of Roche Bobois Roche Bobois

Design purveyors, make sure to add the ultra-chic French furniture company Roche Bobois' newest Midwest showroom to your list. One step inside the 4,700 square-foot space and you’re immediately captivated by stunning elements—mirrored walls, custom wallpaper, floor-to-ceiling windows, fireplaces—and, of course, what the Paris-based company is best known for: hordes of modern and eclectic furniture in luxe patterns, colors, and materials. Plus, art de vivre pieces from its impressive roster of crème-de-la-crème European designers. 6950 France Ave. S., Edina, roche-bobois.com

Restoration Hardware

Head across the street to the oh-so-photogenic RH. With nearly 60,000 square feet, the gallery-style retailer mimics an ornate mansion filled with room after room of meticulously styled vignettes. Hungry? Head to the store’s crown jewel—the glass-and- crystal-chandelier-filled rooftop restaurant—for a burger and some bubbly. 6801 France Ave. S., Edina, rh.com

Room and Board

We relish the fact that one of the country’s most sophisticated furniture retailers started in our own backyard. With so much “new” popping up, remember to keep this hometown hero in your back pocket when doing a refresh. The Golden Valley–based brand has classic American-made designs crafted for modern living down pat. 7010 France Ave. S., Edina, roomandboard.com

Galleria

It’s obvious why so many home goods brands pick Galleria as its location: The upscale shopping center seems like the furthest thing from a shopping mall, yet is filled with stops for everyone—from national chains (Pottery Barn, Design Within Reach, Crate and Barrel, Arhaus) to unique local concepts (Ampersand, Bachman’s, Grande Gallery). Galleria, Edina, galleriaedina.com

50th & France

Consider this the go-to district for open-air strolling among locally owned boutiques, including editor’s picks like Coccinella (handmade Mediterranean ceramics and textiles), At Home and Co. (furniture, home décor, and gifts), and Gather (apothecary, seasonal and holiday items, and a vast assortment of tableware). 50thandfrance.com

Foxwell

It’s time to add Brad and Heather Fox’s new dual-purpose design studio–meets–retail store to your little black book of shopping. The store’s sweet spot? On-trend, Fox-approved home décor and gifts at affordable prices, plus a dried floral bar and an emphasis on goods by Twin Cities designers and makers. 4400 France Ave. S., Edina, thefoxwell.com