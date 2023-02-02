Touring the Most Architecturally Interesting Twin Cities Neighborhoods

× Expand Illustration by Jessica Allen Curb Appeal

University Grove

Many of the modernist homes in this Falcon Heights neighborhood were meant to attract university professors to live in the area. Notably, some 23 houses were designed by architects Winston and Elizabeth Close and Ralph Rapson (pictured). Folwell and Hoyt Aves., Falcon Heights

Dayton’s Bluff

Italianate, Victorian, Greek Revival, and other ornately detailed homes perched on hilltops were built for German settlers, notably the Adolph and Anna Muench Queen Anne–style house (pictured) designed by architect Emil Ulrici. South of E. 7th St., between Mounds Blvd. and Arcade St., St. Paul

West Seventh

Modest cottages made of limestone in Greek Revival and Italianate style are some of the intriguing houses just outside of Irvine Park (also worth a visit). Enjoy a beer inside the 1857 gem that now operates as Waldmann Brewery. South of W. 7th, between Dousman and Wilkin Sts., St. Paul

Tangletown

While this southwest Minneapolis neighborhood is home to a variety of charming styles, the six Lustron houses on Nicollet Avenue represent the largest collection of the pastel steel houses in the state. Nicollet Ave. between 50th and 51st Sts., Mpls.

Seward

Distinctive for its pedestrian mall, this collection of small circa-1880s homes, originally built for immigrant workers, form the Milwaukee Avenue Historic District. Milwaukee Ave., between Franklin Ave. and E. 24th St., Mpls.

Nicollet Island

Among the picture-book Victorians on the Mississippi River island is the oldest house in the neighborhood (pictured), built in 1864 in a simplified Greek Revival style. Island Ave., between West River Pkwy. and NE Main St., Mpls.

