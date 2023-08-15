× Expand Photos by Taylor Hall O’Brien the-clubhouse The Clubhouse, available to Lab members and as a rental space, is furnished with pieces from local businesses and artists.

For Mollie Windmiller, owner of Lab, it was imperative that when it came to her creative agency’s new co-working and rental space, The Clubhouse, it champion all things local.

“This is a truly special community that sees the value of wanting to support those around them and the power of collaboration,” says Windmiller, who is also the brainpower behind Lab’s Collective—a community of artists that produces biannual shopping markets. “The space reflects so many local businesses that support this notion of ‘better together.’”

Mollie Windmiller Lab founder Mollie Windmiller says that pieces used to furnish The Clubhouse’s space are also for sale.

From furniture and fixtures to art and accessories, every element in The Clubhouse was made possible by a partnership with local businesses and artists—Hirshfield’s paint, Room and Board and J. Atelier furniture, Cambria countertops, lighting by Hennepin Made and The Makery, custom scalloped cabinets by Holl Studio, and pieces by Cym Warkov Ceramics, Anna Lisabeth, Bekah Worley, Cait Courneya, and Pam Sullivan Studio.

Bonus: All of the pieces are available to buy via Lab’s “Shop The Clubhouse” feature on its website, labmpls.com.

“It oozes good creative energy,” Windmiller says of the space, which is located next to Lab’s office in a historic Loring Park building. “It feels like it’s the Lab living room.”

Photo courtesy of The Coven The Coven A rendering shows The Coven’s third location, on East Lake Street in Minneapolis next to Dogwood Coffee.

For co-working company The Coven (thecoven.com), which recently announced it would shift to a franchising model, local design and art brings its newest and third local location to life. The Coven’s first community owners, Angie and Dan Anderson, also co-owners of Dogwood Coffee, purchased a space next to their East Lake Street coffee shop in Minneapolis for a 2,000-square-foot co-working space (set to open this spring).

The new Longfellow digs have a smaller footprint compared with The Coven’s locations in Cathedral Hill and Whittier, providing a boutique experience with a large conference room; private offices; bright, bold color; and signature Twin Cities design elements, including a custom mural by Molly McDougall, neon signage by Sharp Sign Co., wallpaper by Amy Thiel, and art by Maggie Thompson of Makwa Studio.