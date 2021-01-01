Cultivating an Indoor Garden this Winter

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



Dear Ms. B,

I’m the queen of cabin fever. How can I bring some of the outdoors in this winter?

—Planted at Home

My Dear Planted,

I like to spend these glazy days doting on my darling plants from the comfort of my living room. I call it Ms. B’s Winter Garden. Here’s why you should join the green team.

Plants improve mental health. I know! By taking care of your botanical babies, you’ll get a little lift. If you notice them starting to lean one way, just rotate their container so they can soak up that natural light. Peace lilies tolerate low light and give a courtesy wilt when they’re ready for a drink.

You’ll breathe easier. A house full of plants can help remove common chemicals and irritants from the air. Be sure to remove dust, which can interfere with their sun intake. Your ZZ plant will glow brighter if you gently wipe its waxy leaves.

Plants help you concentrate. Studies show that surrounding yourself with plants can improve concentration by up to 15 percent. But don’t hyperfocus on watering, a common mistake that will lead to wilting and yellowing.

They keep the doctor away. Did you know that people with green plants in their home take 20 percent less sick leave?

Now go pot those pothos!

Pro Tip

Sansevierias, also known as snake plants, are very low maintenance and only need watering once or twice a month. bachmans.com

Meet the Twin Cities' new gardening columnist and your new best friend, Ms. B. Read more of her encouraging tips and guidance on all things digging, planting, and blooming in her column each month in Mpls.St.Paul Magazine and here.