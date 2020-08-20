Creative Solar Installation Designed to Inspire More Businesses, Residents to Consider Solar

× Expand Roof of building created by dji camera

All Energy has been hard at work this summer installing and maintaining solar systems for residential and commercial properties throughout Minnesota.

As people live their lives now and look forward into the future, renewable energy like solar power makes more and more sense. The fossil-fuel energy markets have become increasingly volatile, and both businesses and citizens need reliable, affordable and preferably clean energy. Solar energy not only fits the bill, but unlike some other forms of renewable energy, solar arrays can be installed in a surprising number of ways and places.

A prime example of beautiful and functional solar arrays in the heart of an urban environment is the MoZaic East building recently completed in the Uptown area of Minneapolis by The Ackerman Group.

“Traditional solar projects are likely found in a rural field or on large, flat building roofs; but this solar project is anything but traditional,” said Mike Munson of Ackerberg Group. “Contrary to tradition, we instead envisioned an artful, colorful solar demonstration on MoZaic East’s southern façade. With grant funds for a highly visible and innovative solar strategy, and a creative partner in All Energy we were able to bring this vision to life.”

“Mounting the panels in a “fluid” wave-like form further transformed what was otherwise traditional solar equipment into a Building-Integrated Photovoltaic system creating a highly visible, innovative solar experience in the heart of Uptown,” said Munson.

“We are excited to be a trailblazer in creative solar technology in the Twin Cities and U.S. as a whole and hope this solar project encourages others to think out-of-the-box on environmentally sustainable projects,” he added.

Solar customers are eligible for a federal tax credit for 26 percent of the cost of their system, but time is running out to take advantage of this incentive. Individuals, families and businesses interested in pursuing solar this year should get their installation scheduled with All Energy Solar soon to claim this incentive.

All Energy Solar is offering free virtual consultations to evaluate properties for solar installations. If the property is a fit for solar, our solar experts can help walk you through the process, from exploring options for tax credits, rebates, and financing, all the way through project completion, testing, and final inspection.

After the project is complete, our customer service assists with understanding solar output, monitoring for interruptions, and setting up repair services if needed.

All Energy Solar provides a full-service solar energy integration experience for residential, commercial, agricultural, and government customers looking to make the transition to solar energy. The company provides accurate return on investment forecasting, direct financing, and hands-on help navigating the incentive and rebate process. With industry-leading certifications and full electrical and building licenses, All Energy Solar installs quality solar power systems at competitive prices and monitors and maintains the systems after installation. To learn more, visit www.allenergysolar.com.

