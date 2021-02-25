The Ever-Changing Style of Connee Mayeron Cowles's Pottery

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Connee Mayeron Cowles displays pottery Connee Mayeron Cowles displays pottery in the barn gallery near her home studio.

Ask Connee Mayeron Cowles how long it took her to make a bowl or platter, and she’ll smile and say, “49 years.” Years of experiences inform and inspire her art form. “Wherever I go and whomever I meet, it makes a subconscious imprint on my work,” she says.

Pottery came to Mayeron—the name she uses to sign her works—by happenstance in her early 20s while living in Colorado, where she also learned to bake bread, which became an obsession.

“A friend approached me and brought me to a potter’s house, simply saying, ‘I think you will like this.’” The tactile, gratifying quality of clay changed everything, she says of her first forays at that potter’s house.

Soon the St. Louis Park native was back at the University of Minnesota, where she enrolled in a ceramics class and learned from pottery masters, including Warren MacKenzie and Curtis Hoard, the latter of whom she eventually married. “I started using porcelain almost right off the bat,” she says. “It’s such a seductive material—it’s temperamental to work with, and I like the challenge of that.”

Not surprisingly, perfect symmetry and predictability were never Mayeron’s style. “I look for balance, not symmetry or perfection,” she says. Look no further than her latest works. “They’re these scrunchy vases with all of these folds,” she says, pointing to buckled tubular pieces in black, white, and celadon. “It’s just another example of how my work continues to grow and change. I like to invite people to get involved—to touch a work with their eyes and, ultimately, their hands. I like the intimacy of a bowl or plate’s relationship to food, flowers, and the human touch.”

scrunchy style vases Connee Mayeron Cowles works on projects like her scrunchy-style vases.

Flowers fill a few of the scrunchy vases in the barn gallery Mayeron shares with potter Ani Kasten in Shafer, where she’s lived for 30 years— and just a stone’s throw from Franconia Sculpture Park, which husband Fuller Cowles co-founded. She’s a bit off the grid, and yet her pieces are sought by top designers and collectors around the world. Recently, she was commissioned to make vases for a luxury hotel at La Samaritaine in Paris that’s set to open in 2021.

Still, Mayeron credits those 49 years of influences and inspirations. Besides MacKenzie and Hoard, there was UC Berkeley professor Jim Melchert, a mentor who “had us consider what our expectations were and then turn those expectations around and consider them in a different light.” There was Fleur Cowles, her husband’s creative aunt and editor of the short-lived but legendary Flair magazine, known for its lavish designs. “She taught me the importance of connecting with people—how to create that, and it didn’t matter if it was in a room or in an object.” And then there’s nature, “my biggest teacher,” she says. “I can’t compete with it, so I just try to learn from it, and it never stops teaching me.” mayeroncowles.com