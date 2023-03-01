Complementary Colors

× Expand Courtesy of Kaitlin Evans Photography Leslie Davis + Lyndsay Lamb

Even when they’re off-screen, Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb’s renovations blend the best of the eras we’ve lived in—from the wicker chairs of the ’90s to the chunky patterns and textures of the ’70s. Davis and Lamb are currently making big moves with bold wallpapers, partnering with fabric marketplace Spoonflower to feature some of their favorite designs in the next season of Unsellable Houses. Minimalist beige, out; flashy patterns, in.

What does it mean to have a home that’s “unsellable”?

LESLIE: Every home is sellable, but is it sellable at top dollar? We look at the home being “unsellable” for its maximum potential, and that’s what makes it qualify as an unsellable property.

LYNDSAY: Being real estate agents—and being in the market day in and day out—helps us stay in touch with what buyers are looking for, what the trends are in new construction, and what is selling for top dollar.

It’s easy to get stuck in the design trends of yesteryear. How do you encourage homeowners to update their sense of style?

LESLIE: Update your paint, fixtures, or staging.

LYNDSAY: Keep it simple. You don’t have to change everything in your home to update a space. Small changes go a long way. Try just changing out hardware and a few fixtures in your room to transform the look.

How do you complement each other’s work while respecting your differences?

LESLIE: Focusing on each other’s strengths and staying in our own lanes.

LYNDSAY: We respect each other’s area of expertise. I love Leslie’s advice and I like her pushback on design, but I know—when push comes to shove—she’ll respect my creative input. The same goes for when she puts a budget in front of me—I can push on it, but when it comes down to it, if something’s not in the budget and she says so,I will respect it.

You both have nailed the skill of blending the trends and materials of different eras. What are some of your go-to DIYs?

LESLIE: As much as I hate to admit it, I do think a good wallpaper transforms a space.

LYNDSAY: It’s so true! A lot of people think wallpaper has to mean a huge expense or a lot of time, but there are ways around that. Maybe you don’t use a more complex substrate, or maybe you don’t do all four walls. I’m a huge fan of a good DIY. I encourage clients all the time to look online, through magazines, and get inspired by projects they see. You can find inspiration anywhere. Any and everything can become a DIY; it just depends on how hard you’re willing to work on it! Everything from lining shelves to an accent wall to a full-room transformation can be a DIY.

When it comes to updating a house, what are some absolute no-nos that homeowners should avoid?

LESLIE: Don’t take on the projects that are over your head. Leave the technical stuff to the pros. Never take on anything that needs to be done by licensed or bonded professionals, like electrical or plumbing.

LYNDSAY: I’ve seen some really sloppy tile work over the years, and it can absolutely stop a buyer from making an offer. Practice on a separate surface in your garage if you’re wanting to try before you start applying something you can’t easily remove inside your home. If you just don’t have the skill for it, don’t take it on.

You also run a business, Lamb & Co., where you sell home décor and other home goods. What is your favorite product that you sell?

LESLIE: Honestly, anything that is truly focused on making a beautiful home. My favorite home goods piece would have to be our dBodhi shelves, which are made from recycled teak wood.

LYNDSAY: I’m not sure I could pick just one piece, but I do love giving our Lamb & Co. candles as gifts.

