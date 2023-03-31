Clean Out Your HVAC, Not Your Wallet

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



HVAC equipment spread across cobalt blue background.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, preventive maintenance can cut your HVAC bills by up to 30 percent across your system’s life span. On the wellness front, a well-kept HVAC system can reduce airborne allergens and pathogens, regulate humidity for mold prevention, and even improve sleep quality by stabilizing temps in your home.

Such amazing health and financial benefits must come at a premium, right? Think again! Basic DIY and seasonal maintenance tasks will go a long way toward keeping your HVAC system in prime condition. Start with these pointers from the pros at Standard Heating & Air Conditioning.

Replace that air filter!

One-inch air filters should be swapped out every month, especially in the spring and summer, when seasonal allergens compete with mosquitoes for the title of most abundant airborne menace. Set a recurring calendar reminder to stay on top of the schedule.

Balance filter ratings with cost savings.

Air filters receive a MERV rating for the minimum size of particle they can capture. Any rating from 7 to 13 is considered appropriate for home use. A MERV 13 filter can trap up to 98 percent of common household allergens—like dust, pollen, and pet dander.

But with that higher filtering power comes less operating efficiency. Unless someone in your home suffers from allergies or asthma, you may prefer to opt for cost savings at the expense of a little less filtration.

Tech Tip: Invest in a polarized media cleaner. "Some of the particles responsible for asthma or allergy attacks can be as small as half of one micron—too small to be trapped by standard disposable air filters. If you or a family member are particularly sensitive, investing in a polarized media air cleaner will collect 97 percent of particles passing through, all while protecting your HVAC equipment.” Deacon, Standard Heating & Air Conditioning

Crack open the vents.

Do double duty during spring cleaning and check the vents in every room. They should be open and free from obstructions (like heavy furniture) for optimal airflow and efficiency. Closed vents can make your HVAC system work harder than necessary and may result in premature breakdowns. If opening your vents doesn’t improve airflow, it may be time for professional duct cleaning.

Change thermostat batteries.

As the control center of your HVAC system, if your thermostat isn’t operating at peak performance, nothing is. Start with the oft-forgotten replacing thermostat batteries. Batteries are like a backup hard drive for your programmed settings, ensuring that heating and cooling functions resume uninterrupted after power outages.

Test your thermostat's calibration.

Lost thermostat calibration can throw your whole HVAC system out of whack and play havoc with your energy bills. Why? It creates a discrepancy between what your thermostat shows and the actual climate in your home.

To check the calibration, tape a thermometer to the wall next to your thermostat and leave it for 15 minutes, then compare the readings. Ideally, they should be within a couple degrees of each other. If the difference is larger, you’ve got a calibration problem. Dirt buildup is the most common culprit, so start by removing the thermostat cover and brushing off any dirt or dust. If that doesn’t help, reach out to your HVAC tech for further troubleshooting.

Want to keep an even closer eye on your HVAC system? Consider a Wi-Fi thermostat. The EPA’s Energy Star program estimates annual cost savings of $180, thanks to smart thermostat features such as automatic temperature adjustments, system malfunction alerts, and real-time maintenance reminders based on your energy usage.

Last but not least...

Don’t skip your spring AC tune-up! Keeping up with seasonal maintenance visits is a game changer—you can get specific recommendations based on the age of your equipment, but you should schedule an AC tune-up at least once a year. Regular maintenance can be directly related to improving performance and efficiency, preventing costly breakdowns, and extending your HVAC system’s life span. You’ll not only benefit from better indoor air quality, but your wallet might also thank you. Win-win!

Standard Heating & Air Conditioning is a woman-owned and operated family company helping Twin Cities residents enjoy safe, comfortable homes since 1930. Committed to providing affordable and exceptional HVAC service, Standard Heating & Air Conditioning offers specials and financing options for any budget. Call 612-824-2656 to schedule your next service.