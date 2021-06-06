City Appeal—Suburban Zip Codes

“The logical move for people from Minneapolis or downtown, if they want that slightly bigger home, is Richfield or another first-ring suburb. You get a bigger lot, a different style home that generally has a larger foundation size, a larger footprint. It’s insane how quickly homes are moving in Richfield.” —Francesco Marraffa, founder and agent, KILT Real Estate

Robbinsdale

Population: 14,289

Median Home Value: $198,000

The appeal: A quick pedal ride from the trails of Theodore Wirth Park, Robbinsdale’s 128-year-old downtown has been revitalized as a suburban Eat Street with a cozy incubator feel. The hidden gem includes Victory Memorial Drive on its eastern edge, separating the city from neighboring Minneapolis.

Hopkins

Population: 18,468

Median Home Value: $225,600

The appeal: Hopkins’s historic downtown has kept all its 19th-century charm. Its red-brick Mainstreet is bursting with specialty shops, antiques stores, restaurants, and an arts center. New apartments are cropping up fast—rumor has it that Hopkins is the new Linden Hills.

St. Louis Park

Population: 48,662

Median Home Value: $258,000

The appeal: St. Louis Park never loses its appeal with its variety of housing stock, connection to the amenities in neighboring cities, and plethora of neighborhoods, each with distinct personality. Plus, SLP offers unique business districts, bike trails, and easy access to Bde Maka Ska and Cedar Lake.

Richfield

Population: 36,254

Median Home Value: $225,600

The appeal: Tucked between Minneapolis, Edina, and Bloomington, Richfield calls itself the “urban hometown.” Its mature tree–lined streets give it a small-town appeal with quick access to freeways, major shopping, and the airport—plus Wood Lake Nature Center, a place of community pride.

The Light Rail factor

The Blue Line extension (planned to start up in 2024) will likely go right through downtown Robbinsdale, and the Green Line extension (2023) will reach St. Louis Park (three stations) and Hopkins (also three stations), connecting all three areas to downtown Minneapolis and beyond.

