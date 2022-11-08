× Expand Photographs by Madison Holler Turquoise Stove “This color has kind of followed me around through my life,” homeowner Emily Schoeler says of the turquoise Bluestar range, admitting that at first she thought about brightly colored cabinets before toning down her vision slightly. A custom rectangular hood brings a touch of modernity to balance out the vintage vibes.

For passionate home chefs like Keith and Emily Schoeler, the dark, closed-off kitchen in their mid-1970s Minnetonka home was more than an eyesore—it was holding them back from fully diving into cooking and baking projects they desperately wanted to try. “We moved in during the fall of 2020,” Emily says. “And when we made the offer, the kitchen was the one major renovation we wanted to get underway. It was our opportunity to make it our dream kitchen, now that we were in our dream house.”

At first, Keith, a category manager, and Emily, a design director in Target’s apparel division, thought they’d wait a few years to start the renovation—but since they both worked from home and spent the bulk of their time there, they opted to start sooner rather than later. They called on Emily Pueringer, who was a designer at Quality Cut Design Remodel at the time and who now runs her own design firm, for a major kitchen overhaul, which included knocking down a wall to open up the kitchen to the living room, creating two distinct backsplashes with Mercury Mosaics, adding custom cabinetry—including special spots for baking upgrades like a proofing fridge and bread oven—and adding unexpected elements like the vintage-inspired Bluestar range.

“They’re not afraid of color,” says Pueringer. Pueringer and the couple also included elements of midcentury modern design, a quality the couple’s previous house in south Minneapolis had but their current home lacked. Pueringer layered in the vintage theme with pops of turquoise that matched the striking range, two-tone cabinets, brass accents, and mustard-yellow touches throughout the space. “It’s a really beautiful mix of warm colors and textures,” Emily says. “It feels so special and warm in here.”

× 1 of 8 Expand Cool Touch Calacatta Arno quartz countertops on the island and peninsula are workhorses in this heavily used kitchen: They clean easily after spills and also naturally keep cold, which is ideal for chilling and rolling out pastry dough—something Keith does often. × 2 of 8 Expand Baker Man “A crucial part of the kitchen was the bread oven,” Pueringer says. “Keith wanted it to be built in and be super functional, so we made a custom cabinet to bring it to a comfortable, usable height for him.” Cooling racks above the oven can accommodate a range of baking projects, and storage below fits extra pans and baking gear. × 3 of 8 Expand Knead to Know Two backsplashes (both by Mercury Mosaics) and countertops divide spaces in the room. Keith uses the corner along the back wall as his breadmaking station: Butcher block counters are ideal for kneading (“I wanted wood for the friction and feel that it gives to bread doughs,” he says). Paneled appliances and a brass faucet by Moen keep the design consistent. Custom cabinets hold loads of flour and baking equipment. × 4 of 8 Expand Pattern Play Pueringer and the homeowners knew they wanted to add unique tile in the kitchen. “I was inspired by this mid-mod pattern from a company in Portugal and worked with Mercury Mosaics to come up with a custom mosaic,” Pueringer says. “It wasn’t like anything they’d done before.” Pops of blue tie back to the range, while warmer elements nod to the space’s midcentury modern feel. × 5 of 8 Expand Double Duty The beverage fridge by Zephyr fits drinks on the left and proofing dough on the right. “We liked the model because it’s customizable,” Emily says. “When Keith puts the dough inside, he can fit a bunch of them in there—but still plenty of room for wine on the other side. It’s the perfect combination!” With flour flying everywhere—plus a basset hound and young child running around—Roomba access was a must, so Quality Cut built a tiny garage right into the cabinetry. “We put the sensor in the cabinet, so it sucks right back in there,” says Quality Cut owner Kent Tsui. Decorator’s White Benjamin Moore, benjaminmoore.com × 6 of 8 Expand Tuck it Away Walnut cabinets by Steven Cabinets—like the book-matched, magnetic-push-latch ones in the island—needed to hold a lot of pots, pans, and entertaining wares, so every inch was carefully designed and thought out. A brass pendant light from CB2 brings a little modern, a little vintage, and a lot of character. × 7 of 8 Expand Eat, Cook, Live In the original kitchen, the bread oven and bread station’s space was essentially open. “When we looked at the house, it was styled as an eat-in kitchen,” Emily says. But since the family eats most of their meals in the formal dining room—and added casual seating to the peninsula—Pueringer was able to create something totally unique. × 8 of 8 Expand Spice up Your Life Thanks to the house’s HVAC placement, there was only room for a shallow walnut cabinet off the peninsula—but it was just large enough to fit a collection of spices. “We had to use these weird little extra spaces and get creative,” Pueringer says. Prev Next

Designer: Emily Pueringer Design Studio, 651-328-9192, emilypueringer.com // Builder: Quality Cut Design | Remodel, 651-730-1880, qualitycut.net