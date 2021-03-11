× Expand Photographs by Jeff Johnson—Styling by Erika Ludwig modern white kitchen The adjoining new kitchen continues the warm and airy look with new cabinetry painted in Revere Pewter by Benjamin Moore and with a Clé Tile glazed-brick backsplash in Parchment.

Julia Miller doesn’t like to rush things. In life and in work, the social worker turned interior designer slows down in her process to better understand what clients—or in this case, her 1932 house—might need. “Overall, the goal was trying to find a way to make our house more livable,” she says of her home renovation. “We’re here all the time with our kids, and so many of the decisions were born out of function.”

Over the course of several years, Miller and her husband, Keith, opened up parts of their center-hall colonial home and expanded the footprint in the back to accommodate an eat-in breakfast room/mudroom and screened-in gathering porch. Original architecture was highlighted with a nature-inspired paint palette, while clean-lined new built-ins bridge traditional and modern styles throughout. “This was really about bringing those two elements together,” she says.

Miller’s Instagram followers (@jmiller_mpls) were often part of the process as she documented the renovation journey. “I’m often asked how I describe my style, and I use words like earthy, organic, curated, warm, modern,” she says. “What’s important to me is that things have a story. I love all things texture and layers, especially for our four-season climate.”

How has your design style evolved over the years? I’ve gravitated toward the less-is-more approach when it comes to my personal style. I am much more likely to invest in items and make sure they are the right fit before committing. As I’ve grown older, had kids, and started a business, I find that I am drawn more to neutral colors, considered patterns, and timeless design.

How has your professional design work impacted how you live at home? My whole working life is spent thinking about how people use and interact with their homes. Those ideas have certainly transferred to how I use my home. Now that I’m in the design world all day every day, I find that I think more critically about what I am buying and who I am buying it for.

Can you share a couple of your secret sources? Also, Where do you turn for inspiration? My fave source for vintage home goods is Haus Theory in North St. Paul. I’ve also partnered with Andy Weld of Rovan Hand-Crafted Furniture for several custom pieces and love his work and attention to detail. Some of those pieces are for sale at the California-based shop Faithful Roots. I also adore all things ceramics, and Ekua Ceramics is a new favorite. For inspiration, I gathered so much from hotels when we were able to travel!

What do you always have with you on the go? Coffee, always coffee! In the winter, I never leave the house without a beanie.

What are five things you can’t live without? LaCroix, my Ekua Ceramics mug, Dr. Scholl’s shoes (comfort, always!), podcasts (Ear Hustle is one of my all-time favorites), and Lulu Organics lip balm.

What have you been listening to, making, or reading lately? I was really humbled by Scene on Radio’s season “Seeing White.” As for shows, I’m an unapologetic reality TV watcher, and I adored the Netflix series Love on the Spectrum. I grew up on the South Side of Chicago and I was the biggest Bulls fan ever, so it was a complete trip down memory lane watching The Last Dance on Netflix.

This may be an unfair designer question, but what’s your favorite room in your house? The eat-in kitchen with our stove. In the winter, the wood stove is a literal mood booster.

× 1 of 7 Expand Dining room table Crafted Modern || Designer and homeowner Julia Miller designed the dining table and Shaker-style built-ins and chose clean-lined light fixtures and other accessories to marry with her 1932 Minneapolis home’s traditional architecture. × 2 of 7 Expand Screened porch Relaxing Retreat || Miller outfitted the screened porch with a Room and Board sofa, Design Within Reach lounge chairs, and a bleached walnut coffee table she designed (it was made by Thomas Landin Furniture). The cedar ceiling was whitewashed and the frame siding was stained in Benjamin Moore’s Arborcoat in black. “We have wall-mounted infrared heaters in here to extend the seasons,” Miller says. × 3 of 7 Expand breakfast room Rustic Retreat || Key to the Millers’ remodel was an eat-in breakfast room and screened porch, both of which feature blackened terra cotta tile made for indoor-outdoor use. A Wittus wood-burning stove warms the space. × 4 of 7 Expand reading chair in corner Color Cues || Earthy shades of green, brown, tan, and black are Miller’s go-to colors at home. Texture is also important: In the living room, a cozy leather chair sidles up to a brass light fixture, linen draperies, and an oak radiator cover. × 5 of 7 Expand built in shelves next to mantle Less is more with the vessels, vintage art, and other storied collections Miller displays in the living room. She emphasized original architecture with color, including the fireplace mantel finished in Mediterranean Olive by Benjamin Moore. × 6 of 7 Expand bedroom with mock deer head Storybook Space || Subtle childhood cues let Miller’s oldest son’s bedroom grow as he does. A vintage sailing painting and driftwood deer head add instant age to the space. The wallpaper is Seascape by Abigail Edwards, and the bed is from Hedge House. × 7 of 7 Expand Julia and Keith Miller with two sons Modern Family || Julia and Keith Miller already spent a lot of time at home with their two sons, August and Gray, but they appreciated the room additions and other updates even more during the pandemic lockdown. Prev Next

Interior design: J Miller Interiors, juliamillerinteriors.com // Architecture: Andy Campbell Design Company, 612-354-7064, acdcstudio.com // Builder: Patrick Felten, Redebu Builders, 612-298-4302, redebu-builders.com // Trim carpentry: Bear Custom Carpentry, 651-900-4374