The Patternmaking Skills of Brian Ness

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Brian Ness in his studio

Brian Ness loves a nice neat and tidy pattern. The Twin Cities–based artist and founder of Loch Ness MPLS calls his studio’s focus—digital printmaking of animals, bourbon decanters, and globally inspired designs—the “perfect blend of art and science.”

Which complements Ness’s lifestyle quite well. He started Loch Ness in 2013, as a fun side hustle to pair with his day job as a home décor buyer. “I do best when I’m using both sides of my brain,” he says. “I wanted to turn ideas into products and have a true creative outlet.”

wallpaper-designs Find Brian Ness’s fabrics like these (left to right: Porcelain Dogs in Blue, Blue and Green Classical Architecture, and Roman Wreaths and Ribbons) on his website and Spoonflower.com.

He started by selling original drawings, stationery, and his now locally famous pillow dolls of animals and famous people—think Lizzo, RBG, and Vogue editor Anna Wintour. More recently, he’s expanded his patternmaking skills into print-on-demand fabric and gift wrap, cards, and scarves. “There’s a lot of neoclassic imagery and myths and legends from ancient Rome that inspire me,” he says, adding he’s gleaned many pattern and color palette ideas from his travels to Europe and India.

While Ness’s own home skews calm and neutral, his above-the-garage studio—a welcome creative escape during COVID-19—is where he lets color and patterns rule. “I painted a new pattern in the studio, which gave me time to live with it and figure out how to make it feel like myself,” he says. lochnessmpls.com