Beyond the Boards: Decks Reimagined

× Expand Photo courtesy of TimberTech AZEK Deck Living Designed by TimberTech

Wouldn’t it be nice to have more than a summer fling with your patio or deck? Thanks to covered decks, heaters, and durable construction, our decks can now be as hardy as us Minnesotans in every season.

“One of the trends we’ve seen over the last few years is people increasingly focused on using their decks as another outdoor room,” says Jesse Singh, CEO of TimberTech and AZEK. “We started seeing people use those same outdoor living spaces and rooms as areas for entertainment, for gathering—in ways in which they could get together in a world that had constraints.”

Outdoor-only gatherings made us recognize the potential to level up our backyard digs for safe hosting in all seasons. Designs are increasingly incorporating heaters, covered spaces, and more living space amenities like dining tables, TVs, and kitchens. “People have realized they can use [their deck] to create a very efficient space that allows them to enjoy the outdoors,” Singh says. And building in heaters, which Singh did on his own Minneapolis home’s deck, means we can embrace al fresco entertaining even in winter.

“There’s a ton of people that have decided they’re tired of maintaining their outdoor spaces—they just want to live on them." —Jesse Singh, TimberTech

Patterns at Play

“People are building their outdoor spaces to connect visually to their indoor spaces,” Singh says. “Whatever people’s styles are, they’re realizing now they can bring that style to their outdoor rooms.” Translating interior floor design to decking creates the cozy outdoor-living-room feel and a seamless transition between indoors and out.

Photo courtesy of TimberTech AZEK Multicolor Decking by TimberTech Multicolor decking in Tigerwood Pecan Mix by TimberTech

The variegated narrow wood floors of houses from the ’40s and ’50s can be replicated in decking boards, as can the diamond-pattern wood of early 20th-century houses. By mirroring interior designs on a deck, Singh says, “it looks like the house is bigger. You can’t do that if you just put down a bunch of pine deck boards. It just looks like a deck then, as opposed to looking like an extension.”

That versatility allows homeowners to customize the style and color, creating unique designs that bring personality to deck floors. Singh says current designs are trending toward wide deck boards, multi-width boards, or multicolor boards. “And I don’t mean a checkerboard pattern,” he says. The subtle color variations are replicated from Mother Nature’s palette. “You get these really pleasing patterns that both look natural but also are design-centric.”

TimberTech makes composite boards, which are more durable, lower maintenance, and don’t weather like wood. (Bonus: The boards also use recycled materials.) “I think it all comes back to not looking at a deck as just a simple wooden structure in the back,” Singh says. “There’s a ton of people that have decided they’re tired of maintaining their outdoor spaces—they just want to live on them.”

This article originally appeared in the March 2021 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine. Find more Home + Garden Show content here and in the Virtual Showroom, live March 13.