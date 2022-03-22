× Expand Abstract wave art

Art began, in large part, as a means of meditation for architect Bennett Bossert.

“Creating these organic patterns and forms by hand, drawing one rippling line at a time, lets you focus intently and center yourself,” he says of his exquisitely detailed freehand drawings.

So in May, after practicing architecture for 10 years—including four in Hong Kong and, most recently, five at PKA in Minneapolis, where his work included the restaurant Travail—he went all in.

With his first solo exhibition recently behind him, he’s continuing to advance his art, often on a monumental (as large as seven by seven feet) scale. In many ways, it’s a return to his roots in parametric design—using data and code to create interconnected relationships that result in organic forms.

“It’s a blending of a natural process and form with a highly technical and developed skill,” he says. “The possibilities are infinite.”

bennettbossert.com