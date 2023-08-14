Are You Thinking of Hiring an Interior Designer?

Are you considering hiring an interior designer to help with your home improvement project? It can be a bit intimidating, but with the right professional and a little knowledge upfront on what to expect, it really doesn’t have to be!

We spoke with one of our highly regarded Interior Designers, Wendy Boyer of Brown Cow Design, on her take on these 5 questions. Wendy is a great asset to MA Peterson Designbuild and has been the interior designer for many of our award-winning projects, most recently, A Warm Eclectic Vintage.

1. Q) What might someone need to know about working with an interior designer if they never have before?

A) People often perceive us as highly creative individuals whose primary focus is product showcasing. However, when it comes to working on construction projects, the interior designer's organization and logistics become imperative to the entire project. Part of our role involves keeping clients organized and documenting choices so that homeowners can easily refer to them, whether for replacements, repairs, or future additions. Think of interior design as a merry-go-round, where we collaborate with plumbers, electricians, and project managers to ensure smooth progress. We are available to address any questions and provide comprehensive answers, tying everything together seamlessly. One aspect that receives high praise from the client is the efficiency of getting all the necessary information from a single resource. Beyond our own expertise, we also bring valuable resources and connections.

2. Q) What key questions might someone ask themselves before hiring an interior designer?

A) When it comes to making decisions, do you consider yourself quick? Does the interior design process overwhelm you? Are you afraid of it? What about your budget? Do you prefer a coach or someone who simply tells you what to do? Do you know where to find resources to make your own selections? Many people find interior design intimidating, often assuming that designers will disregard their ideas and impose their own. However, I want to assure you that our approach is collaborative. We actively listen to your ideas and work together to bring them to life. Instead of dismissing your ideas, we focus on finding ways to make them work. This way, you can feel excited about the design process and confident in expressing your preferences.

3. Q) What are the pitfalls a homeowner can fall into when an interior designer is not involved on their project?

A) One of the key challenges in project management is the lack of understanding regarding project cadence and prioritization. This often leads to issues like backorders and delays when subcontractors are ready to begin work. Moreover, the absence of a well-documented and organized system, such as a spreadsheet, makes it difficult to locate critical information when needed. This can be particularly problematic when builders require documentation. Additionally, there is often a lack of awareness regarding the most suitable resources and shortcuts available, which can lead to inefficient decision-making and a lack of project cohesion. For example, choosing a traditional cabinet style but pairing it with modern handles can compromise the overall cohesiveness of the project. Lastly, the unfamiliarity with cost-saving resources may result in unnecessary expenses in the long run.

4. Q) What do you see trending for 2024?

A) I feel in Minnesota it’s different than around the world. There's a style called Grandma style and Academia style, and that's bringing back layers, wood tones, and small and large floral patterns. It's no longer just gray and white, it's colorful and it's layered and wallpaper is very popular! A lot of small grandma florals, it's weird, but it's big! When I look at people launching things for fall, I notice traditional patterns being used, like wallpaper with birds on it. However, the birds are now enlarged and colorful, giving it a traditional yet modern touch. So, moving into 2024, I expect to see many patterns and layers. Additionally, kitchens are going back to wood, with a lot of no upper cabinets, but instead shelves.

5. Q) How do you navigate a client who is unsure of their style? How do you help them break out of their comfort zone to find what they truly want?

A) The preface is all about building trust with the client so that they feel comfortable sharing their style preferences. It's important for me to understand their objectives and feelings, even when they're unsure about what they want. I ask open-ended questions to help me get a better idea of their style and bring in new ideas. I also take into consideration their comfort zone and gently guide them toward more modern options that align with their tastes. Taking clients to showrooms where they can touch and feel real products can really provide an extra vision for them as well. For example, a classic subway tile can come in different shapes or colors. I believe in gradually introducing them to more current choices that complement their existing preferences.

View some of Wendy's award winning projects with MA Peterson below!

