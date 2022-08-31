Apartments & Condos: Sky's the Limit

This feature was written by Studio MSP writers. While some of our advertisers were sourced, no advertiser paid to be included.

× Expand Photo by Spacecrafting Kitchen at Eleven Apartments Eleven's kitchens are pining for happy hour.

OLD IS THE NEW...NEW

For a while, it seemed that you couldn’t pay residents to live in an old building. But now, refurbing old buildings (and adding modern amenities!) is bringing new life to storied structures.

Building on the bones of a 100-year-old building in St. Paul, Holden House is revamped, yes, but retains notes of exposed brick and original architecture. Warm leather and simple plaid juxtapose with clean ceramics, white geometric tile, and leafy greenies throughout the common spaces. HH isn’t lacking in modern comforts either: The grand lobby boasts a fireplace, pool table, and seating, and the building has rooftop decks (that’s plural!), plus outdoor patios and a full gym. Pronto Pups (corn dogs, if you’re a rebel) are within reach—the State Fairgrounds’ main entrance is across the street—and Como Park beckons winter-weary souls to simulated summer in the conservatory. St. Paul // holdenhouse.life

Live out your Downton dreams at The Abbey Apartments, a restored mansion—turrets and everything—on Loring Park. The 133-year-old revamp opened in the spring and serves as the amenity hub for a new six-story complex. The Abbey has old-school fireplaces, a coffee bar and cocktail lounge with Gatsby-esque wallpaper, a billiards room, and a rooftop deck. The apartments pull from the mansion’s roots with arched windows and wooden doors, illuminated by mod black-and-white light fixtures. An outdoor terrace functions as a “fitness field,” and a professionally designed Bark Park is ready for Fido’s fitness needs. Still on the dance card for the historical façade: a 64-foot green wall and custom exterior art installations. Mpls. // abbeyapartments.com

The Fitz Flats on Wabasha and 7th reminds us of F. Scott himself. The circa-1890s terra-cotta brick building was long dilapidated but is newly home to lofted micro-units—ranging from 270 to 440 square feet—with library ladders, arched windows, and granite countertops. A replica of the copper-clad witch’s hat missing for more than a century caps the corner once again. Ground-level dining is still TBD, but keep your fingers crossed that a cool café will present WFH digs. St. Paul // thefitzflats.com

OH, THE PLACES YOU’LL GO

Walkability is the name of the game for these hot-spot-central apartments—and delicious dishes next door get you bonus points.

Photo courtesy of Cynthia Froid Group Balcony at Four Seasons Minneapolis Residences Four Seasons Minneapolis Residences have their own private balconies.

The buzzy Warehouse District Four Seasons Hotel is finally opening this summer, and 34 lucky residents get to call the hotel’s top-floor private residences home this fall. The sky-high homes each have terraces with Wolf gas grills and ceiling-mounted heaters (grilling in the winter = a statewide requirement), and residents have access to all the hotel’s amenities— that means gym, sauna, indoor and outdoor pools, and spa. For those nights when you wish dinner would walk itself onto your plate, Gavin Kaysen has added to his long roster Mara Restaurant and Bar, the hottest new restaurant on the map. Mpls. // mplsprivateresidences.com

Opening this summer, 724 Lofts is surrounded by the progressive dinner-worthy deck of the North Loop. We dare you to get the Parlour burger or a lobster roll at Smack Shack and top it off with a glass of gold from any neighborhood brewery. For all the biking and blading on your agenda, the Grand Rounds trail network, which threads through Minneapolis, runs behind the property. Mpls. // 724lofts.com

You, too, can live The Suite Life: Lathered in dark marbled stone, geo- metric tile, and art deco–inspired design, Eleven is at the tippy-top of the skyline. Stylin’ sneakers are a closet staple here, with the Guthrie Theater, Aster Cafe, and The Armory within strolling distance (welcome back, live music!). Plus, the farmers’ market on the plaza outside the Guthrie on Saturdays is begging your mesh produce bags to visit. (Grocery store who?) Mpls. // elevenontheriver.com

West Lake Quarter is at the center of convenience—walking distance to, of course, Bde Maka Ska and her connected lakes for all the paths and puppy sightings you can endure. For that health kick, the development rubs elbows with Whole Foods, Crisp and Green, Modo Yoga, and the Midtown Greenway and Kenilworth Trail. Parade your patio game with tacos and a reliable happy hour at Taberna. Rustica’s chocolate cookies are worth the trek, and neighboring Punch Pizza says you don’t even need a kitchen. The four buildings at West Lake Quarter share a multilevel amenity space with a game room and sports simulator. Poolside cabanas, a hot tub, a bocce ball court, and a yoga lawn are waiting for sunny afternoons—just add PTO. Mpls. // westlakequarter.com

If, like us, you often find yourself swiping your credit card at Stranger and Co. and Anthropologie, caffeinating up at Lynhall’s newer locale, or sweating it out at Basecamp, then the Nolan Mains Residences are the move. The condos sit atop gems that populate this new sector of 50th & France: Mr. Paul’s Supper Club (get the étouffée!), Sweet Science Ice Cream, Faribault Woolen Mill’s new retail spot. You already love this Edina intersection, so we’ll cut to the goodies. The residences have rooftop bars, outdoor fireplaces, a gardening station, and a fenced dog run, plus a golf simulator, sauna, and steam room—all capped in aesthetic finishes that might entice you to stay in once in a while. Edina // nolanmains.com

(FIT) FUN & GAMES

From bocce ball tournaments and shuffleboard to yoga studios (indoors and out!) and ample trail connectivity, put those glossy Lulus to work at these digs that underscore the sweat factor.

Luxury living is quite literally the name of the game at The Luxe. The outdoor lounge overlooks a pond and is complete with a bocce ball court and an outdoor TV (we say “watch-ercise”). Alongside a standard fitness center setup, the Pilates studio is at the ready for beach bod szn, and the yoga/dance studio offers a roster of dance and yoga classes. Play sports and practice swings on the sports simulator, even when Mother Nature disagrees. Minnetonka // livetheluxeridgedale.com

Bring your sore muscles to the all-season Jacuzzi at 365 Nicollet. At your stress-relieving service: a relaxation room (we need more of these!) and a sauna. A boxing station, Peloton bikes, a yoga studio and ballet barre, and a stretch cage are heating up the fit game here. Of course, they’ve thought of Spot’s sweat needs, too, with a dog run and agility park. Mpls. // 365nicollet.com

We all love a good hand-tossed za. Perfect that wrist flick with the pizza oven at The Hill. Right off St. Paul’s network of riverside bike paths, these über-modern apartments (think black and white + clean lines) offer connectivity to Minneapolis. And you can be the hero of game night with shuffleboard and a dartboard in the clubroom. St. Paul // thehillliving.com

The Moline in downtown Hopkins has almost 19,000 square feet of outdoor space, including a putting green, a bocce ball court, and a lounge area anchored by a firepit. Hit up in-house shuffleboard, pool, and foosball tables or the sports simulator. Just outside, the Minnesota River Bluffs Trail connects to the Grand Rounds system, and the trailside Depot Coffee House has a pre- or post-ride jolt for ya. Hopkins // themoline.com

We’re not horsing around—The Triple Crown is close enough to Canterbury to hear the thundering of hooves on race day. Walking paths wind through the grounds of the gated community. The terrace houses lawn games, where we can settle the end-less debate: cornhole or bags? Also on the property: a game room and sports simulator and an outdoor yoga lawn—tree pose, anyone? The gym has a kids’ zone for littles with extra energy. Shakopee // thetriplecrownapts.com

Our shoes are made for walking, and that’s just what they’ll do on the expansive private grounds of The Reserve at Arbor Lakes. This Maple Grove community knows that while apartment dwellers don’t want yard work, they still crave ample outdoor space. Private walking trails throughout the property, a heated outdoor pool, bocce ball courts, and a putting green put the out in workout. The fitness center here has space for kiddos to run off excess energy. Maple Grove // thereserveatarborlakes.com

FUR-FRIENDLY FEATURES

We know finding your next home isn’t just about you; it’s about Fido, too (and maybe it’s not about you at all, Fido says).

Longfellow’s brand-new CityLine Apartments has no breed restrictions (amen!). A courtyard and enclosed dog run give you and your paw pal a dose of fresh air. Mpls. // citylinempls.com

Yeah, there’s a rooftop terrace with a heated pool, a hot tub, lawn games, lounge areas, and firepits at Expo, but what we’re really here for is the 25th-floor Wooftop dog park with enclosed space for puppy parties and a warming lounge for pet parents. For muddy paws, the pet spa is open 24 hours. Mpls. // expompls.com

Get your dog derby-ready at The Triple Crown’s private pet run. Extensive walking paths through the gated Shakopee community give max peace of mind as you and Rover ratchet up your step count. Of course, there’s a pet spa for buddies who enjoy their bubbles. Shakopee // thetriplecrownapts.com

OUT(DOORS) & ABOUT

When the weather finally turns bearable and we can shed our turtlenecks, you betcha we’re heading for a patio in any form—rooftop, streetside, pool-adjacent. These communities emphasize fun in the sun.

The vast rooftop pool terrace at Aria Edina is dotted with cobalt umbrellas—just like your slushy drink should be. Also on deck here: a bocce ball court and putting green. Edina // ariaedina.com

We love our summer sunshine, but who says outdoor ogling has to stop when the white stuff moves in? Viridium says it doesn’t: A winter garden at the top of this Nolo apartment is filled with plants and flooded with rays via huge windows and skylights. Don’t forget a good read. Mpls. // liveviridium.com

How could you NOT spend all your time on the bangin’ rooftop deck at The Yards, with its firepits, lounge areas, and outdoor kitchens, plus an adjoining sky lounge with a wall mural and warm, modern vibe? Opening this fall, the South St. Paul complex has an outdoor pool and hot tub and Mississippi views from the apartments. Call it the good life. St. Paul // theyardsapartments.com

A little boho chic, a little dark glam, The Mason has a courtyard, an outdoor TV and lounge area, lawn game turf, and a pool and hot tub flanked by cabanas for shading up with a good book. Powered by community solar gardens, the Prospect Park community also has a fireside lounge, a speakeasy (!!), and a Makers Space. St. Paul // themasonmsp.com

Anything with a rooftop gets extra outdoorsy credit in our book, and The Morrison in Rosemount has a sky lounge and rooftop, plus community gardens. Recently opened, The Morrison leans midcentury mod with a clean black and white modernism and splashes of deep orange throughout its common spaces. Rosemount // movetothemorrison.com

While sunny hues add punch, pattern, and vibrancy throughout Northeast Minneapolis’s Frances, its true appeal is green. Low-VOC paint coating the property improves air quality, and the rooftop and outdoor landscaping use pollinator-friendly and native plants. Leading the charge into the future, Frances is outfitted with electric car charging stations. A reflective membrane roof helps keep the building cool and reduces electricity needed to run air conditioners. And going a step beyond recycling, the boutique community provides organic trash disposal for composting food scraps and organic materials. Mpls. // francesmpls.com

COMING (HOME) SOON

Looking to make a move? Look for these brand-spankin’-new high-rises to roll out their doormats next year.

France 50 • Opening 2023 // Edina, jmscustomhomes.com

The Fred • Opening 2023 // Edina, solhem.com

HenCen • Opening 2023 // Mpls., solhem.com

Hill Farm Condominiums • Opening Spring 2023 // North Oaks, hillfarmcondos.com

Paravel • Opening Summer 2023 // Eden Prairie, timberlandpartners.com

The Ruby • Opening Fall 2022 // Mpls., doranpropertiesgroup.com

