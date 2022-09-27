× Expand Photo courtesy American Craft Council Vase

After a two-year hiatus as an online-only marketplace due to the pandemic, the annual American Craft Made event will return to downtown St. Paul for its 35th anniversary this fall. Slated for October 7–9 at the RiverCentre, the three-day event, a nonprofit program put on by American Craft Council, will feature handmade goods—jewelry, clothing, furniture, and home décor—from artists around the country.

Craft connoisseurs, keep your eyes peeled for appearances by some of our very own Minnesota makers, including Benjamin Leatham (wood-turned bowls and hand-sculpted utensils), Stephanie DeArmond (porcelain ceramics, shown above), and furniture designers Yana Frank and Studio Tupla’s Craig Johnson. Can’t make it in person?

Shop from your screen with ACC’s new e-commerce site, which allows full access to the entire market’s selection from a distance beginning Monday, October 3. craftcouncil.org