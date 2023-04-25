× Expand Photographs by Corey Gaffer Kitchen counter Streamlined Surfaces: Homeowner Mary Frederick knew she wanted cobalt blue, marble, and open white oak shelving in the kitchen—the last of which designer Sandy LaMendola often cautions against in a kitchen, since dishes on open shelves can get dirty easily, but for this couple, the choice fit their lifestyle and the project perfectly. “It’s clean and cohesive,” LaMendola says.

Mary and Dan Frederick may live alone, but their nest is far from empty. “We have 10 grandkids nearby,” Mary says. “The whole family dynamic is important to us.” After downsizing to a condo but realizing they missed having a gathering place for the whole family, the Fredericks enlisted Sandy LaMendola of Twist Interior Design and Tim O’Connor from Align Building and Remodeling to build a brand-new house in Woodland, near Lake Minnetonka. Right down the road from one of their daughters, the home blends easy-access features for aging in place with a casual, open entertaining space that can comfortably fit all 19 family members—especially within a statement kitchen. “They knew what they wanted in the house,” LaMendola says. “We wanted to match the spirit of ease and welcoming they were after for the family.”

“It’s a fun little victory for us when we can stretch somebody to try something they wouldn’t do themselves.” —Sandy Lamendola, Designer

Breakfast nook Magic in the Mix: The breakfast nook booth is small enough to not fully engulf Mary and Dan when they're alone, but it provides ample room to pile in grandkids at snack time. The kitchen table and another in the dining room (not shown) are made with reclaimed timbers. "The tables were done to maintain this sense of quiet," LaMendola says. "We didn't want them to jump out." A statement beaded chandelier by Arteriors brings in texture, and a colorful painting Mary owned complements floral throw pillows. powder room Take a Risk: A powder room can be an easier place to go bold than a larger living space. "Powder rooms should be unique experiences," LaMendola says. "It should be a design you fully enjoy with wild abandon, which this is." Mary instantly fell for the wallpaper (by Osborne and Little, through AJ Maison). A marble vanity from Capital Granite adds drama, but the minimalistic shape keeps lines clean. Blue kitchen A Custom Fit: Since the Fredericks often host a crowd, food, drink, and cookware storage was key. A full-service coffee station with plumbing sits behind glass doors, and a butler's pantry past double Wolf ovens stores everything they need for family dinners—including food, a large beverage fridge, and pots and pans. A pot filler above the range makes boiling water a cinch. "They cook like crazy," LaMendola says. "There's lots of function designed for their specific needs."

