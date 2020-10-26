Act soon to take advantage of incentives, rebates that put solar within reach

× Expand All Energy Solar incentives, rebates

Knowing what rebates and incentives are available, how they work and how an individual or business can apply for them may help more people take advantage of them. The programs range from federal tax credits, federal energy programs, state tax rebates, local governments, non-profits, utilities and more. As an added bonus, those who qualify for one program don’t necessarily have to give up on applying for another, as the benefits can be stacked together to achieve maximum cost savings potential.

The biggest federal tax incentive for solar is sunsetting, though. With only two months left in the year, the 26 percent solar tax credit for 2020 is already out of reach for most. In 2021, the federal tax credit falls to 22 percent, and after that it’s gone. In 2022, only commercial installations will qualify for a solar credit of just 10 percent and residential solar will not receive a credit at all.

People considering solar for home or business can do some research on their own to get an idea of what rebates and incentives are available. The Database of State Incentives for Renewables & Efficiency (DSIRE) has a comprehensive list of state solar incentives. However, to know more accurately what programs for which a solar installation may qualify, the design specifications of the project must be narrowed down and identified through the quote and design process.

When someone decides that they’re ready to go solar, a qualified solar installer like All Energy Solar will help find rebates and incentives that are available and what the project requirements are to qualify. Additionally, a reputable solar installer should be able to help with applying for, reserving, and managing any rebate or incentive programs that a project is eligible for as soon in the buying process as possible, helping to ensure that funding is earmarked for the project.

Although the federal, state and local governments, as well as local utilities may offer a rebate or incentive program, these funds do have limits. Typically, funds are set aside by a utility on an annual basis and are reviewed and changed accordingly. Factors such as state legislation, market demand, program participation, and program lifecycle can impact how much is available from a utility on an annual basis. That means time and money are running out on additional funds that can make solar power affordable to more people. One high profile local example is the Xcel Energy Solar Rewards program, which is running out of funding for 2020. Though there are still ways to get into this year’s program, people thinking about switching to solar should act soon to get their installations on the calendar. The expectation is that the 2021 program won't look as good.

These rebates and incentive programs need support to keep going. Without public support for these programs, there is a risk that even popular and effective rebates and incentive programs will go away completely. This is also true for the federal tax credits that are already winding down: Next year is the last year to qualify for the federal tax credit on residential solar installations, though commercial projects will still qualify for some credits in 2022.

Advocating for solar power isn’t just for people who install an array. Any person or group can help to push for local, state and federal legislation that encourages renewable energy production and use. Additionally, local utilities can be motivated to develop or keep a rebate or incentive, like the Xcel Energy Solar Rewards program.

Get a better understanding of what financial incentives are available and how to take advantage of them.

