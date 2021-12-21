× Expand Photographs by Wing Ho dining room table

Bathed in dusky blues and greens and filled with a trove of decorative objects, curiosities, and tabletop items and the grassy scent of dried flowers, Jason Berke’s Loring Park studio is playful and buttoned up, present and bygone, familiar and exotic. But the look is less about the décor in and of itself; it’s more about the embodiment that expresses Warmhouse Story, Berke’s passion project he launched this year.

“I’m drawn to the opulent style of the Victorians but not the intolerance of the era, which wasn’t great for many people, including my working-class Jewish ancestors,” he explains. His interpretation mixes antique silver, china, and linens with newer pieces by makers of all kinds, particularly those from marginalized groups. “So everyone has a seat at the table,” he adds. It’s a distinctive and confident mix that exuberantly expresses Berke’s aesthetic. Maybe not everyone’s taste, but that’s the point.

With more than two decades of homewares design, visual merchandising, and product storytelling experience, Berke knows how to create looks that appeal to a wide group of people. However, with his Warmhouse Story workshops, Berke wants to inspire others to create a more personal expression—to explore their own style and feel more confident about entertaining their way. “Friends have told me they think hosting a dinner party is almost as intimidating as public speaking, and that’s saying something!”

A two-time national college speech champion, Berke credits the forensics team at his high school in a small Chicago suburb for jump-starting his passions. That was where he discovered he had a gift for storytelling and that it was OK to reveal more of himself—something he’d struggled with while growing up gay in the late 1980s. “I learned how to be vulnerable and tell a story from the heart,” he says.

Entertaining with confidence didn’t come until later, when Berke settled down with his love-at-first-sight partner, Chad, 10 years ago. Since then, the couple has hosted many gatherings, big and small. “We’ve had some pretty extravagant get-togethers, but I’ve realized that it’s not about having every element designed or cooked from scratch, even though Chad is an incredible cook. It’s about creating moments that make people feel seen,” he explains, citing examples like a guest seeing their name handwritten on a place card or being served their favorite dessert. “The delight they feel, I feel tenfold.”

× 1 of 6 Expand Photographs by Wing Ho fancy place setting MOOD MAKER: Considering ways to make guests feel special is at the heart of Jason Berke’s workshops. Here, place cards and a personalized note (not pictured) tucked under the top plate add a thoughtful touch. “It’s a personal moment where you can connect with your guest,” Berke says. A Martha McQuade scarf used as a runner serves as a canvas for overdyed vintage linens and tarnished silver. Matte white ceramics from Honeycomb Studio in Atlanta pop against the moody hues. Berke made the wreaths with greenery from Foxglove Market, flowers that he dried, and a taxidermy dove from Twelve Vultures. The moody vibe is enhanced by Farrow and Ball’s De Nimes paint on the walls. × 2 of 6 Expand mood board A mood board with color swatches reflects Berke’s belief in the power of a personal statement. “White walls, napkins, and plates are an easy way to feel confident that you’re making a good choice. But to embrace color and be confident in that is a whole other thing—like going out in an amazing outfit that expresses how you feel inside. It’s freeing!” × 3 of 6 Expand long dining table STUDIO STYLE: Berke says Warmhouse Story workshops are designed to take the intimidation factor out of entertaining. “There’s no one right way. Ultimately, it’s what brings you joy,” he says. Drying flowers seem to float above a rustic worktable in the Minneapolis studio. The rich florals are at home with soft green cabinetry and walls (Vert De Terre by Farrow and Ball). × 4 of 6 Expand flowers × 5 of 6 Expand place setting FIELD NOTES: When planning a table design, Berke recommends letting nature serve as a guide. Here, a sprig of juniper suggests blue, green, silver, and the soft brown of the stem. “Nature’s palette will always steer you in the right direction,” he says. The vintage napkins were overdyed by Scarf Shop, and the old silverware is from Twelve Vultures. The hand-dyed and marbled silk ribbon is from Silk and Willow. × 6 of 6 Expand workshop cabinets BUILD A STORY: “Buy craft. Go out and meet makers where you live, and invest in that piece that you’ll never want to give away,” Berke says. Striped ceramics by Minneapolis artist Liz Pechacek occupy the bottom corner of one of Berke’s workshop cabinets. Prev Next

Gather Round

’Tis the season for celebrating. Jason Berke enjoys collaborating with makers, shop owners, and other creatives in his new venture, Warmhouse Story. Here are a few of his favorites to check out locally.

Twelve Vultures

Adam DeJarlais’s store has antiques, taxidermy, and curiosities that are wonder- fully left of center. 507 Hennepin Ave. E., Mpls., 763-587-1015, twelvevultures.com

Scarf Shop

Martha McQuade is a friend, adviser, and talented artist. “I like to use her textiles in unusual ways,” Berke says. scarf-shop.com

Foxglove Market

“Christine Hoffman is my go-to source for fresh, locally farmed botanicals. When they start to fade, I dry them to use in workshops,” Berke says. foxglovemarket.com

Isles Studio

“I love the way owner Jeff Bengtson brings nature forward, especially animals, in a way that is ethical, beautiful, and inspirational,” Berke says. 1311 W. 25th St., Mpls., 612-999-4680, islesstudio.com

Liz Pechacek

“Liz makes stunning vessels with intricate line work,” Berke says. “Each piece is a work of art.” lizpechacek.com

Cafe Alma

“One of my favorite spots for takeout dishes and baked goods to serve at parties. Alex and Margo Roberts are doing everything right here,” Berke says. 528 University Ave. SE, Mpls., 612-379-4909, almampls.com