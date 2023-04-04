× Expand Photographs by Scott Amundson and Haris Kenjar House exterior The metal roof slopes uphill to protect the view corridor and handle the corrosive salt spray, high winds, and abundant rainfall of the Oregon coast. Cedar siding and a concrete foundation blend in with the surroundings and will develop a patina over time.

Manzanita is a small beach town on the Oregon coast with miles of sand stretching under the watchful gaze of Neahkahnie Mountain. A 28-hour drive or four-hour plane ride (plus an hour-and-a-half drive) from the Twin Cities, it’s a bit remote, but that’s part of the appeal for Nick and Wendy Brown. “Some people like to run into friends from home on vacation, but we’re not interested in that,” Nick says. The Browns felt connected to the area through frequent visits with their family of five, and the idea of a second home crept in. “We began visualizing planting roots here with our family,” Wendy says.

The couple bought the hillside lot in 2015, and the project took five years—first to create and then tweak the design and then to deal with pandemic-induced construction delays, coastal building requirements, and weather (the rainy season lasts about six months). They enlisted the expertise of architect Mark Larson, who had helped them reimagine their Minneapolis home in 2008, trusting that he would create another thoughtful design here.

“This lot is dramatic and has unbelievable views, but the site’s steepness presented incredible challenges and opportunities,” Larson says.

Nick and Wendy wanted a house that would both reflect and focus attention on its natural surroundings. One of their inspirations was Sea Ranch in Northern California—a 1960s eco-focused residential development. Wendy says the couple were drawn to “the idea that the home falls into the landscape.”

To manage the dramatic slope, Larson situated the garage on a terrace above the house with an outdoor walkway in between. Both buildings are designed along a horizontal line, parallel to the beach and angled slightly for privacy and to capture views.

“Oregon is mellow, moody, and burly. It’s not preppy East Coast.” — Anne McDonald, Designer

The Browns also brought Minneapolis designer Anne McDonald on board—partly because she knows the area well, having spent time camping and surfing with her family in Manzanita. “Oregon is mellow, moody, and burly,” she says. “It’s not preppy East Coast.” McDonald nudged Wendy and Nick toward an earthy 1970s aesthetic, taking cues from how the couple saw this house fitting into their lives and their musical taste, particularly Wendy’s affection for disco. She and Wendy found vintage pieces during a shopping trip to Portland, and McDonald tapped into her dealer network for additional furnishings to create the casual, layered vibe.

“There is a magnetic energy I feel toward Manzanita and the Pacific Northwest,” Wendy says.Nick adds, “Being at this house is every bit as appealing on a sunny July day as it is on a cold stormy day.”

× 1 of 11 Expand Clerestory windows Pendants above the island are by Rejuvenation, a Portland-based company with a showroom in Edina. A shimmery zellige backsplash in a milky white from Clé Tile reflects the light and ocean. Clerestory windows tucked under the shed roof offer natural light and a mountainside view. × 2 of 11 Expand Kitchen Warming Trend: Designer Anne McDonald’s dad made the ash dining table. The multicolored yarn pendant (from Design Within Reach) adds a textural touch. A variety of wood finishes unite the kitchen and dining area, including white oak floors and cabinetry and western hemlock, a conifer native to the Pacific Northwest, on the ceilings. × 3 of 11 Expand Balcony off kitchen A balcony just off the kitchen is an intimate spot for coffee and whale-watching. × 4 of 11 Expand staircase Vintage Vibes: Hemlock paneling and a vintage smoked glass chandelier pair warmth with a little disco in the staircase that leads to the lower level. × 5 of 11 Expand Great room Most of the home’s furnishings are vintage, including a pair of leather-and-wood Sergio Rodrigues Mole chairs from Beam and Anchor in Portland. “The front of the shop is wonderfully curated candles, jewelry, vintage Mexican textiles, et cetera,” McDonald says. “But if you ask, they’ll let you in the back room full of amazing vintage furniture. That’s where we scored the chairs.” The Browns bought the Mungo Thomson prints above the sofa specifically for the house. The two-piece limestone coffee table is vintage. × 6 of 11 Expand bedroom windows View Finder: The home’s design by architects Mark Larson and Ryan Bicek ensures ocean views from nearly every room, including the primary bedroom. Marvin divided-lite windows give the house a more traditional look and provide a subtle layer of coziness and visual privacy. × 7 of 11 Expand Bathroom The primary bathroom’s palette of natural materials—featuring sandy colors, luminescent zellige tiles, and a pinkish terra-cotta floor—was inspired by the beach. × 8 of 11 Expand flagstone walkway Outdoor Escapes: The transitional space between the garage and the house is paved with flagstone set in a gravel bed. × 9 of 11 Expand House on hillside The house is nestled into the hillside with a simple concrete-and-cedar platform deck extending from the lower level. “We spent many hours on the deck in late April and early May with friends, as well as July and August with family. The boys also kick the ball out there…until it rolls down the hill!” Nick says. × 10 of 11 Expand An open-air alcove An open-air alcove provides storage for beach items. × 11 of 11 Expand family room That ’70s Room: Dark mustard hues on 1970s vintage Italian leather chairs (which McDonald picked up at Round Top Antiques Fair in Austin, Texas) in the lower-level family room (right) play off a vibrant photograph by Minneapolis artist Bobby Rogers. The tubular chrome-and-corduroy chairs are another vintage find McDonald scored at PDXOriginals in Portland. Prev Next

Interior Design: Anne McDonald Design, annemcdonalddesign.com, 651-248-6368 // Architecture: Mark Larson, Ryan Bicek, and Laurel Johnston, Rehkamp Larson Architects, 2732 W. 43rd St., Mpls., 612-285-7275, rehkamplarson.com // Contractor: Kevin F. Russo and Kent Miller, 503-368-7974