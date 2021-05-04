× 1 of 6 Expand courtyard Taking Shape: “Our house is a square built around the courtyard, so every room looks outside,” says one of the owners. The house’s main entrance into the living room is better pronounced with a step-up to the sliding glass doors. Plantings around the perimeter represent a “relaxed Asian-inspired look,” says Pat Weiss, principal of Ground One, the landscaping firm that renovated the courtyard. × 2 of 6 Expand entryway to house Form + Function: The circa-1960s Edina home maintained its original features, including the beamed area that starts at the front exterior and carries into the courtyard. A compressed narrow front entry opens up to the larger interior courtyard, where the homeowners have, for the past 20 years, hosted outdoor parties, kids’ sleepovers, and movie nights and enjoyed quiet morning breakfasts together. × 3 of 6 Expand water fountain Sensory Retreat: Near the front door (and just outside the home office, which can be accessed by the sliding glass door), a water fountain drilled into a boulder offers peaceful sounds. Accent lighting, such as the Japanese-style lantern, adds to the quiet ambience. × 4 of 6 Expand Metal step Step Up: A new metal stoop to the kitchen sliding door (and a second one that leads to the home office) will weather and patina over time, adding ever-changing visual interest alongside the river rocks and bluestone-covered patio. × 5 of 6 Expand Bluestone pavers Set In Stone: Bluestone pavers that vary in hues from rust to light brown to gray complement the home’s gray exterior. “We didn’t want too much of the same thing, so it’s not monochromatic,” Weiss says. The flagstones, which replaced the home’s existing concrete patio, were dry laid to better acclimate to shifts caused by Minnesota’s freeze-and-thaw climate, Weiss adds. × 6 of 6 Expand two paint samples one orange and on grey Color Cues: The bright orange original 1960s front doors welcome guests inside the open-air secret garden. The gray-green exterior is painted in Thunderous by Sherwin-Williams. The doors are painted in a custom color, which is similar to Determined Orange, also by Sherwin-Williams. Prev Next

The kitchen may be the heart of many homes, but at the center of this midcentury rambler is an open-air courtyard garden. It’s this unexpected feature that often catches visitors off-guard.

Guests enter the house through the bright orange double front doors that open directly into the four-season, all-weather room. “It’s like a front porch that’s private, kind of like a surprise,” says one of the homeowners. “The pizza guy is always like, ‘Wow!’”

It’s the type of house (inspired by modernist architect Joseph Eichler) that easily conjures southern California (less so southwest Edina).

The courtyard is part of the magic that sold the family on the house when they moved here 20 years ago. However, after enduring countless Minnesota winters, the garden was looking a little tired. A new landscape plan that better blends hardscapes with plantings has helped create an outdoor oasis that the family can enjoy year-round, even when they’re not outside.

“The design solution pays homage to the home’s architecture and maintains the garden’s interest year-round.” — Pat Weiss, Ground One

× Expand Photographs by Andrea Rugg Blueprint of courtyard Planning season: Plantings mix modern and traditional low-maintenance perennials. A skinny birch tree accented with uplighting adds architectural interest near the living room sliding doors. It’s balanced with an oversized concrete container (original to the house) with plants that can be changed out seasonally. Around the perimeter of the bluestone patio, tall grasses, low boxwood, and a Japanese maple are sited within green groundcover. “We wanted it to be appropriate to Minnesota’s climate,” says Weiss. “But we didn’t want any one thing to get too big or high maintenance.”

