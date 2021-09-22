× Expand Photographs by Ryan Dyer • Styling by Mickie Clark modern rambler Meeting Place: “It looks like the new house ate the old house,” Kay says of the exterior, which merges the low-slung, brick-skirted ’60s rambler with a new glass-and-cedar center defined by a skillion roof with windows. “When the roof came off and I was sitting there in the camper watching it, I thought, ‘I better be right about this.’ It was nerve-racking.” John Boyer, owner of Boyer Building Corporation in Minnetonka, says he was impressed with the couple’s vision for transforming the unassuming house. “I liked the fact they were keeping the basic structure of the rambler and giving it a new look instead of throwing a second story on top,” he says. “It was really creative.” Boyer re-dashed the original stucco portions of the house to create a smoother texture and darker color, which matches the newly painted brick. “The natural cedar is such a nice contrast,” he says.

To say that Jeffrey and Kay Stamp are always up for a creative challenge is putting it mildly. First, take Jeffrey. As a product designer, entrepreneur, and scientist with degrees from the University of Minnesota, he’s constantly tasked with coming up with the next big thing. His ingenuity is behind hits like Baked Lay’s, the lower-fat potato chip Jeffrey created in his corporate days. Now, take Kay. When Jeffrey showed her a picture of a midcentury modern–inspired house with a skillion roof, she broke into a sly smile and confidently said, “I can make that.”

I didn’t want it to look futuristic modern. I wanted it to look ’60s modern. I was trying to revive my vision for what I saw in Mad Men. — Jeffrey Stamp, homeowner

Today, the two live, work, and invent in that cool-looking creation—a 1968 rambler they remodeled and enlarged. With its showy glass-and-cedar center section that incorporates the single-sloped roof, it’s the type of house passersby notice. Inside, walled-in spaces were opened up to create a large, airy main living area that flexes well with all parts of their personal and professional lives. (Jeffrey runs his aptly named company, Bold Thinking, out of the home, which backs up to a nature reserve.)

“It was all birthed just by being creative,” says Jeffrey, who credits Minnetonka-based builder John Boyer with bringing Kay’s sketches to fruition. “We had to create it just like anything else. When you say you want to make a low-fat potato chip, people say, ‘You want to do what?’ A lot of people had a similar reaction to our plans for the house.”

Creativity aside, karma may have played a role, too. The only other couple to live in the house in its 50-year history shared a similar entrepreneurial spirit with the Stamps. The original owner, Floyd Buschbom, was a farmer turned inventor who made his mark automating farm equipment. Jeffrey noticed some of that forward thinking playing out in the features of the original house, such as the inclusion of an elevator that seemed ahead of its time. (A shower now fills part of the shaft.)

The irony of this creative couple—who have lived in other countries and traveled the world—finding this house here and returning to their Minnesota roots isn’t lost on Jeffrey. “It’s pretty fascinating that this is where we ended up,” he says.

I’m the most happy seeing how well the home functions for us, for the family, and for work. Not only does it look nice; each room can function in multiple ways. —Kay Stamp, homeowner

Before

Stamp of Approval: Kay (with her husband Jeffrey) chose oversize sheets of stamped concrete tinted dark gray to give the front porch textural interest and as an alternative to basic concrete or more common pavers. "We're the Stamps, so stamped concrete made sense," she says. The couple installed new metal windows from Marvin in both the new and old parts of the home.

Living Large: Angled windows and cedar siding frame the living room, which shares an open plan with the dining room (opposite the windows). It seems tailor-made for a cocktail party. "I love the '60s," Jeffrey says. "I'm a Mad Men fanatic—I was trying to revive my vision for what I saw in Mad Men." Kay thought through the details, including making sure the house functioned for both living and working. New and vintage midcentury furnishings, including the Pierre Paulin chair, the ottoman and floor lamp from ROAM, and a coffee table and yellow chair from Danish Teak Classics, pair with a soft rug and dark-stained white oak floors. (Also pictured: knot pillow from ROAM and other pillows, candles, and books from Highcroft Home and ROAM.) Warm Welcome: Instead of putting up walls, the couple got creative when it came to partitioning areas in the main living space. A slatted cedar screen that reminds Kay of one that was in her grandma's house helps carve out a front entry and nods to midcentury design. (A slatted wall at the opposite end of the living room masks stairs to the lower level, which houses, among other rooms, Jeffrey's conference room.) The stepped-up entry was an original feature Kay insisted on keeping for its '60s authenticity and also for potential use as a stage for Jeffrey's presentations. A vintage coatrack from Danish Teak Classics and a bench from ROAM furnish the space. (Also pictured: basket, wood bowl, candle, and throw from Highcroft Home.)

Artful Dining: Kay chose the midcentury rosewood dining table to double as a conference table—an outlet under it allows for charging laptops. Playing off of the nature reserve that backs up to the house, local flowers by Sadie's Couture Floral are a living "runner" for the table. The painting is from Danish Teak Classics. The Great Divide: During construction, the couple lived in the workshop/studio and a camper on their three-acre property. This allowed them to take end-of-day walk-throughs and reassess when they could better visualize the progress. The fireplace—a three-sided commercial model—was initially planned for the other side of the living room, but the couple moved it to create a semiprivate library (complete with a shelf, made by a friend of Jeffrey's, that wraps around a corner). "Our space has large open areas, but also smaller designated spaces within that for individual activities," Kay says. "This allows our team or family to interact as a group or in small groups around the room." The Danish Teak Classics light fixture is from the '60s. Art near the fireplace is from Retro Wanderlust in Hopkins. The mushroom lamp (on the bookshelf) and side table are from ROAM, and the plants and containers are from Tangletown Gardens. The throw, clock, and black box are from Highcroft Home. The fireplace—a three-sided commercial model—was initially planned for the other side of the living room, but the couple moved it to create a semiprivate library (complete with a shelf, made by a friend of Jeffrey’s, that wraps around a corner). “Our space has large open areas, but also smaller designated spaces within that for individual activities,” Kay says. “This allows our team or family to interact as a group or in small groups around the room.” The Danish Teak Classics light fixture is from the ’60s. Art near the fireplace is from Retro Wanderlust in Hopkins. The mushroom lamp (on the bookshelf) and side table are from ROAM, and the plants and containers are from Tangletown Gardens. House Calls: To get his creative juices flowing, Jeffrey (who, in addition to his product development work, teaches entrepreneurship at the University of Minnesota) has different workspaces throughout the house. The lower-level conference room is equipped with the tech and functionality for both virtual and in-person client meetings and team brainstorming sessions. The room's visual star is the concrete floor, dressed up with a watery-looking coating called Liquid Art. "It's so clear-looking you're almost afraid to step on it—it looks like it's wet," Boyer says. Jeffrey adds, "The floor is the first thing that catches people's eyes. People come in and think the basement is flooded." Plants and containers are from Tangletown Gardens. Snack Time: The first bag of Baked Lay's off the assembly line now hangs as art in the conference room, along with a photo of the 1996 Super Bowl ad promoting the lower-fat potato chip.

Cedar House Rules: Engineered cedar siding from Weekes Forest Products in St. Paul creates a smooth transition from the exterior to the interior. "It's classic midcentury," Kay says. "I love the color tone." Composed of old-growth cedar on top of composite planks, the siding has a clear sealant that will help retain the rich color over the years, Boyer says. To soften the entry, large containers designed by Tangletown Gardens spill over with textural plantings, including a tall Japanese maple that acts as a natural privacy screen near one of the front entry windows. The Plan: Living in the home prior to the remodel helped guide Kay's decisions. Rooms on the main level are open but feature partial screens in the form of slatted walls and a 10-foot-tall fireplace to visually separate spaces. The lower level, featuring Jeffrey's conference room and office as well as a second living area and guest rooms, makes it comfortable for guests and Jeffrey's team to visit.

Builder: John Boyer, Boyer Building Corporation, 3435 Cty. Rd. 101, Minnetonka, 952-475-2097, boyerbuilding.com